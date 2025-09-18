Redefining the channel: Evolving partner models are unlocking innovation, value, and recurring revenue
Channel partners are evolving into consultants, driving AI innovation and recurring revenue growth
Channel ecosystems across EMEA are undergoing rapid transformation, driven by shifting customer expectations and accelerated adoption of AI, automation, and regulatory compliance. Over the past two decades, the traditional transactional reselling model has evolved significantly towards consultative, value-led partnerships designed to deliver deeper customer engagement and sustainable revenue streams.
Partners now not only provide products but also expert guidance on optimizing business processes, particularly as customers increasingly seek solutions embedding AI-powered automation and secure document management.
Successful channel partners today are transitioning from mere transactional engagements, or “box shifting”, towards becoming trusted advisors and workflow consultants. This shift enables them to address complex customer needs, establish long-term partnerships, and unlock significant value, enhancing customer loyalty and satisfaction.
AI Integration and customer demand
AI integration is reshaping customer conversations, driving demand for intelligent automation within workflows.
Vendors who proactively embed sophisticated AI assistants into their solutions are empowering partners to streamline customer workflows through capabilities such as intelligent document summaries, automated content generation, and natural language interactions.
However, adoption varies widely, with some organisations embracing AI wholeheartedly, while others remain cautious. Channel partners play a pivotal role in bridging this gap, educating customers on the benefits, easing integration processes, and providing ongoing support to maximise AI’s full potential.
Navigating regulatory pressures
Evolving data regulations – such as GDPR, the EU AI Act, and national privacy laws – continue to reshape customer expectations around compliance and data security.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
As a result, there’s growing demand for technology partners who can support secure, standards-aligned solutions. This gives partners and their customers added confidence in the resilience and trustworthiness of the solutions they’re integrating.
Specialization and vertical expertise
Market fragmentation and increased specialization in vertical sectors – such as legal, healthcare, and government – underscore the growing importance of niche expertise.
Partners who deeply understand the unique workflows and compliance requirements of these sectors position themselves strategically to deliver tailored, impactful solutions. This specialization enhances their credibility, enables deeper customer engagement, and ultimately opens opportunities to generate higher-value revenue streams.
Redesigning partner programs
To effectively support this evolving landscape, vendors must redesign partner programs to prioritize enablement, flexibility, and a channel-first approach.
Modular and adaptable product offerings enable partners to seamlessly integrate solutions into broader digital strategies tailored to customer needs. Vendor-supported enablement programs – such as comprehensive training and technical certification – also equip partners to confidently position, sell, and support advanced capabilities.
Building sustainable recurring revenue
Another critical development is the industry-wide shift towards managed services and recurring revenue models. Partners now seek solutions that not only address immediate customer needs but also drive sustained profitability.
Managed services, built around document workflows and secure solutions, create predictable, long-term revenue streams and reinforce customer retention.
Foxit actively supports this model, providing tools and guidance for partners to build managed services offerings that embed its solutions deeply within customer processes, driving profitability for both partners and end-users.
Ultimately, in today’s increasingly hybrid ecosystem, success hinges on a vendor’s ability to nurture agile, knowledgeable, and strategically aligned partners. Effective partnerships collaboratively innovate, continuously deliver value, and drive lasting customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Paul Jackson is a senior leader at Foxit, a global provider of innovative PDF and eSignature solutions that empower businesses to digitally transform document workflows. With a focus on strategic partnerships, Paul helps consultants, resellers, and technology providers integrate Foxit’s powerful tools — streamlining processes like HR onboarding, contract approvals, and document security across industries.
-
Rethinking your technology stack for seamless collaboration
Industry Insights Businesses gain speed and clarity when tools work together in one ecosystem
-
Implementation and atychiphobia: helping SMEs overcome fear
Industry Insights Fear of failure stalls SME system upgrades, but resellers can calm concerns and build confidence
-
Snowflake revamps channel program to meet rising data and AI demand
News The new-look Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) now includes new training resources, improved structures geared towards growth, as well as increased channel networking opportunities.
-
Channel focus: All you need to know about Citrix's partner program
Channel focus Citrix continues to focus on channel strengths that it sees promote growth -- rather than diluting resources across a larger channel
-
Is the traditional MSP service desk dead?
Industry Insights AI and B2C expectations are reshaping B2B service desks and MSP strategy
-
Monday.com expands partner program with new AI and Service specializations
News The software provider has refreshed its channel ecosystem to recognize and reward top-performing AI and Service partners
-
‘We are helping organizations strengthen their overall security postures’: Fortinet hits major milestone as partner program surpasses 400 partners
News Fortinet's Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program now boasts more than 3,000 integrations
-
Lenovo serves up fresh channel incentives with new LEAP engagement program
News Frontline channel staff can now earn points for the chance to win a host of prizes, from gift cards to FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets