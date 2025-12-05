UiPath partners with Veeva to streamline application testing and validation
UiPath has joined the Veeva AI partner program, pairing the software vendor’s agentic testing capabilities with Veeva Validation Management
UiPath has joined the Veeva AI partner program, in a move the software provider said will deliver improved agentic testing capabilities to the enterprise.
The partnership will see the companies collaborate to deliver agentic, end-to-end workflows that streamline computer software assurance (CSA) testing and validation for quality management.
Through the program, UiPath said it will work to simplify the complex, manual, and highly-regulated processes of application testing and validation to help organizations – particularly those in the life sciences field – drive financial and operational gains.
“Life sciences organizations face immense pressure to ensure patient safety, maintain product quality, and navigate complex global compliance landscapes,” said Joe Miles, UiPath’s life sciences industry lead.
“The combination of UiPath agentic testing capabilities and Veeva Validation Management enables life sciences companies to dramatically reduce costs, errors, and cycle times while improving accuracy and audit readiness.”
Agentic automation
At the heart of the new partnership, Veeva Validation Management will be combined with UiPath’s Test Manager to facilitate audit-ready, paperless validation workflows through unattended automation.
The integration will enable requirements, test cases, and results to be synchronized in real time across both systems for improved traceability, compliance, and inspection readiness.
Building on this foundation, UiPath’s enterprise-grade UI automation will also deliver resilient, self-healing end-to-end testing across on-premises and cloud environments.
A pre-built Veeva API connector – available via the UiPath Integration Service – will allow organizations to simplify and scale automation across the Veeva ecosystem through automated AI-driven workflows with standardized authentication and managed rate limits.
Inspection readiness
By pairing UiPath’s Test Manager with Veeva’s Validation Management, IT teams will be able to generate, execute, and validate requirements using test cases and scripts, complete with automated pass/fail determinations reflected in Veeva.
The process is governed, documented, and fully traceable to deliver compliance and inspection readiness across software assurance standards, the pair said.
Saurayan Chaki, managing director at Deloitte Consulting LLP, a Veeva alliance partner, said life sciences organizations require validation that is “continuous, intelligent, and inspection-ready.”
“Together with UiPath, we’re enabling Veeva customers to do just that using connected, traceable workflows that create evidence by design,” he commented.
“This collaboration is designed to deliver autonomous, self-healing validation processes that reduce cycle time and rework, while strengthening release confidence.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
