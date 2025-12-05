UiPath partners with Veeva to streamline application testing and validation

UiPath has joined the Veeva AI partner program, in a move the software provider said will deliver improved agentic testing capabilities to the enterprise.

The partnership will see the companies collaborate to deliver agentic, end-to-end workflows that streamline computer software assurance (CSA) testing and validation for quality management.

Through the program, UiPath said it will work to simplify the complex, manual, and highly-regulated processes of application testing and validation to help organizations – particularly those in the life sciences field – drive financial and operational gains.

“Life sciences organizations face immense pressure to ensure patient safety, maintain product quality, and navigate complex global compliance landscapes,” said Joe Miles, UiPath’s life sciences industry lead.

“The combination of UiPath agentic testing capabilities and Veeva Validation Management enables life sciences companies to dramatically reduce costs, errors, and cycle times while improving accuracy and audit readiness.”

Agentic automation

At the heart of the new partnership, Veeva Validation Management will be combined with UiPath’s Test Manager to facilitate audit-ready, paperless validation workflows through unattended automation.

The integration will enable requirements, test cases, and results to be synchronized in real time across both systems for improved traceability, compliance, and inspection readiness.

Building on this foundation, UiPath’s enterprise-grade UI automation will also deliver resilient, self-healing end-to-end testing across on-premises and cloud environments.

A pre-built Veeva API connector – available via the UiPath Integration Service – will allow organizations to simplify and scale automation across the Veeva ecosystem through automated AI-driven workflows with standardized authentication and managed rate limits.

Inspection readiness

By pairing UiPath’s Test Manager with Veeva’s Validation Management, IT teams will be able to generate, execute, and validate requirements using test cases and scripts, complete with automated pass/fail determinations reflected in Veeva.

The process is governed, documented, and fully traceable to deliver compliance and inspection readiness across software assurance standards, the pair said.

Saurayan Chaki, managing director at Deloitte Consulting LLP, a Veeva alliance partner, said life sciences organizations require validation that is “continuous, intelligent, and inspection-ready.”

“Together with UiPath, we’re enabling Veeva customers to do just that using connected, traceable workflows that create evidence by design,” he commented.

“This collaboration is designed to deliver autonomous, self-healing validation processes that reduce cycle time and rework, while strengthening release confidence.”