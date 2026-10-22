Veeam launches new global program for sovereign service providers

Veeam has launched a global initiative that combines its data protection capabilities with local service providers’ local expertise to help customers address data sovereignty requirements.

The new Veeam Sovereign Service Providers Program will be launched in phases, with the first introducing the Data Sovereignty Competency within the company’s Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) program. Additional program offerings are set to follow later in the year.

The initiative will see the vendor work with participating service providers to deliver services tailored to customers’ business needs. These services will combine Veeam’s technical capabilities around sovereign data protection with providers’ local operating models, governance, jurisdictional expertise, and established market presence.

Veeam said this will enable customers to assess solutions across data location, operational control, access governance, and legal jurisdiction without compromising cyber resilience or recoverability.

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“Sovereignty is defined by each customer’s regional government, legal, regulatory and operational requirements,” commented Michelle Graff, Veeam’s senior vice president of global partnerships. “Meeting those requirements depends on both technology and the way a service is operated.”

Graff said the company’s new initiative brings these two elements together by merging its own data protection capabilities with local expertise across governance and service delivery.

“The VCSP Data Sovereignty Competency gives customers a clearer way to identify providers that have invested in both,” she added.

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Highlighting data sovereignty expertise

The VCSP Data Sovereignty Competency arrives as AI technologies become a critical element of business operations, security, and governance.

According to recent Veeam research , 70% of surveyed companies admitted that AI workflows are interacting with sensitive corporate data without full oversight, while 67% said employees are creating autonomous workflows that cannot currently be fully tracked.

The vendor said its new competency will now help customers identify providers that have demonstrated capabilities against its criteria for operational, legal, technological, and governance capabilities.

These requirements include local operating models, jurisdictional controls, in-region personnel, data governance, customer oversight, and resilient data protection.

The competency acts as a reflection of a provider’s alignment with its program requirements, rather than replacing a customer’s own legal, regulatory, risk, or compliance assessments.

Strengthening customer choice

By combining its own capabilities with local providers’ sovereign operating capabilities, Veeam said the resulting solutions will help customers address data sovereignty requirements as regulatory and geopolitical factors continue to evolve.

The new competency sits alongside other offerings in the VCSP program, with customers able to select service providers based on relevant requirements – including data sovereignty, disaster recovery as-a-service, and off-site backup.

Tim Pfaelzer, Veeam’s general manager and senior vice president for EMEA, said Europe has seen sovereignty evolve from a compliance consideration into a key strategic business requirement.

“As regulation expands and organizations scale AI initiatives, they need greater certainty over where data resides, who can access it and which laws govern its use,” he explained.

“Veeam’s technology, combined with the local operating capabilities of trusted service providers, gives customers a practical and defensible route to strengthen data control without sacrificing resilience or recovery.”

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