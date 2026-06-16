The growing channel opportunity around data sovereignty

Research shows that a third of organizations experienced a data sovereignty incident last year. It is not a case of blind ignorance, though. Indeed, our own Data Sovereignty Report found that 44% of respondents describe themselves as “very well informed” about data sovereignty requirements.

Businesses know the rules. Yet, one in three of them got hit by a sovereignty incident anyway. That gap is the single biggest commercial opportunity in the UK channel right now. It’s getting worse, and the businesses that need help the most are the ones least equipped.

Why does this matter?

Customers don’t buy sovereignty from a vendor slide deck. They buy it from a trusted partner that maps their data flows, identifies where the architecture can’t enforce the policy promises, and builds a remediation plan that passes the audit.

Over four-in-ten (44%) businesses flag concerns about whether their cloud providers can genuinely guarantee sovereignty. Those concerns are well-founded, but the question most customers are asking is the wrong one. It shouldn’t be “where is my data stored?

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Ring-fencing data by geography is neither new nor technically difficult. What is far harder, and most customers have never genuinely confronted, is the question of legal jurisdiction.

Consider the architecture that many on these shores believe is sovereign. A major US cloud provider may operate a German-based subsidiary, staffed by EU nationals, marketed explicitly as a sovereign offering. But the parent company remains subject to US law, and no subsidiary structure changes that. A lawful US warrant, a trade embargo, or an executive order doesn’t stop at the border of a local data centre.

Plus, events that would have seemed far-fetched a few years ago (sweeping trade disputes, unilateral policy shifts, foreign data access demands) are no longer theoretical. They are the operating environment of today. And if any of those scenarios materialise, clients and MSPs relying on a geo-residency promise could face real, material exposure.

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Target the mid-market

It is the mid-market where the real urgency lives. Sovereignty maturity generally scales with organization size. Among companies with over 20,000 employees, roughly 45% spend above £5 million annually. At the other end, organizations with 500 to 999 employees sit at just 19% in high-tier spending.

Large enterprises often have internal sovereignty teams and dedicated compliance architects. Mid-market organizations, however, have the same regulatory obligations and enforcement exposure, yet only a fraction of the resources. They are the ones that need a partner who can deliver sovereign infrastructure without requiring them to hire a team of specialists to run it.

And time is ticking. GDPR fines now exceed €5.6 billion, and the EU AI Act introduces penalties up to €35 million or 7% of worldwide turnover. For a UK business operating in Europe post-Brexit, the regulatory surface area has never been larger.

Four questions to consider...

These are the key questions you need to get your customers asking themselves.

Which legal jurisdiction ultimately governs our data? A cloud provider can locate a data centre here and market it as a sovereign offering. But they are still subject to the laws of the country where the parent company is headquartered. If a lawful warrant, a trade dispute, or a government access demand lands on that parent company, the local subsidiary’s address offers limited protection. Jurisdiction follows the entity, not the building.

A cloud provider can locate a data centre here and market it as a sovereign offering. But they are still subject to the laws of the country where the parent company is headquartered. If a lawful warrant, a trade dispute, or a government access demand lands on that parent company, the local subsidiary’s address offers limited protection. Jurisdiction follows the entity, not the building. Who controls the encryption keys? If the provider retains the ability to decrypt customer data, the customer doesn’t have sovereignty. They have a residency promise with a legal back door. Sole encryption key ownership, retained within the customer’s environment, is the line between sovereignty that holds and sovereignty that folds under a government access request.

If the provider retains the ability to decrypt customer data, the customer doesn’t have sovereignty. They have a residency promise with a legal back door. Sole encryption key ownership, retained within the customer’s environment, is the line between sovereignty that holds and sovereignty that folds under a government access request. Where is data processed, not just stored? Cloud platforms can store data here in the UK, yet process it abroad without the customer knowing. For regulated industries, that invisible border crossing is a compliance violation waiting to happen.

Cloud platforms can store data here in the UK, yet process it abroad without the customer knowing. For regulated industries, that invisible border crossing is a compliance violation waiting to happen. Can you prove it? Regulators and procurement teams no longer accept “we believe we’re compliant.” They want immutable audit trails, residency logs, and compliance documentation produced on demand. That’s the shift from stated compliance to provable control.

Channel partners should look at this as an architecture engagement. Map the data flows. Deploy a platform that enforces residency at the infrastructure level, retains key custody in-jurisdiction, and generates audit evidence. That’s a services-rich, high-value, recurring-revenue conversation. Plus, it renews, because sovereignty isn’t a project. It’s a permanent operating condition.

The conversation to have

Partners winning the sovereignty conversation are the ones leading with the jurisdiction question, targeting the mid-market, and building sovereignty practices that go beyond the data map.

The data doesn’t lie. What separates the firms that avoided incidents from those that did is operational depth. Architecture, controls, and evidence.

However, what will separate the channel partners that will win in the future will be something more foundational. It’s all about the willingness to have the conversations that the vendors won’t.