Why flexible working is critical to ensure talent retention

Employee perceptions of workplace flexibility have changed dramatically in recent years due to the rise of remote and hybrid working, prompting many organizations to reconsider their approach to working practices.

Research from the Achievers Workforce Institute shows that the definition of flexibility is becoming increasingly fluid for both employers and employees alike.

Traditionally, the reasons for employees seeking opportunities elsewhere was due to career progression, but now it’s flexibility, according to Caitlin Nobles, lead analyst at the Institute.

“For the first five years that we ran this annual survey, career progression was the number one reason people said they were going to job hunt, but today it's flexibility,” said Nobles. “Most employees who can work from anywhere would like the option to at least sometimes work off site.”

This means that employers now face a critical choice amid what is a challenging period for the labor force. Two-thirds of HR leaders say that they expect labor challenges to worsen, so organizations that embrace flexible working models can differentiate themselves and help retain critical talent.

Maintaining the flexibility status quo

Megan Woerlein, senior HR leader at Amazon Canada said that key elements within the workforce are pushing to maintain the ‘status quo’ of flexible working.

This is because many who have spent several years working remotely or in a hybrid capacity now view this as a beneficial aspect of their working life.

“I think right now there is a subset of the employee population that sees any sort of return to work mandate as something is being taken away from them,” she said.

“I think there is this great want and push to maintain the status quo, which I think is hard for employers.”

The topic of flexible working will be the key focal point of a webinar run by the Achievers Workforce Institute on July 12, featuring input from HR leaders at Blue Ivy Group and Amazon Canada.

