Conscia expands UK&I presence with PlanNet21 Group acquisition

Pan-European cyber security and networking solutions specialist Conscia has announced the acquisition of PlanNet21 Group, an Irish technology solutions provider based in Dublin.

Founded in 1998, PlanNet21 provides cyber security, networking, and managed services to customers in the Irish and UK markets, primarily within the technology, media, telecom, and government sectors.

The group’s routes to market include PlanNet21 Communications, Agile Networks, and eCom Solutions, with more than 200 staff employed across offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Belfast, and Edinburgh.

The firm also has rapid growth and revenues of almost €70 million in 2022/23.

With its acquisition, Conscia gains PlanNet21’s eight core solutions and service offerings which include advanced industry specializations across enterprise networks, security, cloud, data center, unified communications and collaboration, as well as contact center services and bespoke software development offerings.

In an announcement, Conscia said the two companies share a “strong commitment” for converting deep technical competencies and insights into customer value. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I am very pleased to welcome customers and the highly competent people from PlanNet21 Group to Conscia and we look forward to working together in Ireland and on all our combined markets,” commented Erike Bertman, Group CEO at Conscia.

“There is a commercial and cultural fit that will create a very compelling customer proposition.”

Founded in 2003, Nordic Capital-owned Conscia specializes in the design, implementation, and management of secure cyber security and networking services and solutions.

The company serves more than 1,000 European customers across finance, healthcare, manufacturing, utilities, retail, and public sector from its offices in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Slovenia, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the UK.

The acquisition of PlanNet21 Group marks Conscia’s 20th buy in eight geographical markets as the firm continues its international expansion and follows its acquisitions of UK digital transformation provider, ITGL, and Nordic observability specialist, Kanari Group, earlier this year.

Thanks to both organic and acquisition growth, the combined business - including PlanNet21 – generated revenue north of €700 million in 2022/23, the company revealed.

Peter Carroll, CEO at PlanNet21 Group, said Conscia’s strong presence across Europe will help PlanNet21 expand its own reach and bolster its product development.

“With Conscia we can accelerate our development through enhanced customer offerings and a pan-European presence,” he said.

“They bring financial strength and scale in networking competencies, and their edge as a cyber security leader with award-winning services and solutions coupled with data insights through their platforms for Managed Detection and Response and Security Information and Event Management makes them an attractive owner for us."