Infosys expands Swiss footprint with new Zurich office

Infosys has cut the ribbon on its new office in Zurich, Switzerland, a move the digital services and consulting firm said will strengthen support for local clients’ AI transformation initiatives.

Located at The Circle at Zurich Airport, the office will serve as Infosys’ Swiss headquarters, acting as a hub for innovation and co-creation among clients and channel partners.

The move brings Infosys teams closer to customers across manufacturing, financial services, life sciences, energy, telecom, and retail sectors, to better support their cloud and digital transformation initiatives.

By leveraging its generative AI-powered offering, Infosys Topaz, as well as its Cobalt suite of services and solutions, Infosys said clients will benefit from improved operational resilience and the ability to harness data at scale.

In an announcement, Dinesh Rao, Infosys’ EVP and chief delivery officer, described the opening as a “significant step” in bringing this enterprise AI and digital innovation ecosystem to Swiss clients.

“Rooted in a strong partner and talent network, our AI-first capabilities empower enterprises to accelerate transformation journeys with agility and precision,” he explained. “Designed to amplify human potential, these capabilities drive measurable business outcomes, enabling clients to lead with innovation and deliver impactful results in a rapidly evolving marketplace."

The relocation builds on Infosys’ established footprint in Switzerland, having previously acquired Lodestone Consulting to strengthen its SAP services capabilities, as well as established the Turbomachinery and Propulsion Center of Excellence in Baden.

The company also operates offices in Geneva, Basel, Baden, Lausanne, and Baar, and maintains academic partnerships with Swiss institutions including ETH Zurich, the EPFL, and the University of St. Gallen.

Elsewhere, local initiatives also include a STEM education program with Little Scientists that aims to provide multilingual coding courses to 1,000 students in its first year.

Infosys said its new Zuriq headquarters will help strengthen this local ecosystem support, while enabling deeper collaboration with policy makers, industry partners, and academic institutions.

The office launch was attended by Dr Nik Gugger, member of the National Council of Switzerland, alongside a host of Infosys clients, partners, and other esteemed guests.

Commenting on the new location, Dr Gugger highlighted Switzerland’s status as a “global center for innovation, engineering excellence, and responsible business.”

“Infosys' continued investment in Zurich underscores the country's attractiveness as a technology and innovation hub and highlights the important role that global companies can play in strengthening the local ecosystem, creating skilled jobs, and supporting inclusive digital growth," he said.

