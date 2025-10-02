Is the aging workforce a problem or an opportunity for the channel?

Spend time on a shop floor, in a hospital plant room, or at a logistics hub, and you notice the same pattern. Many of the people who have been keeping assets running have been there for decades. They know every sound a machine makes, can tell when something is wrong without looking at a monitor, and carry an instinct for the job that no training manual can fully capture.

That kind of experience is not being replaced at the same pace it is disappearing. The latest Ultimo Maintenance Trend Report puts complex numbers to it: nearly two-thirds of respondents say an aging workforce is their biggest maintenance challenge. Half cite recruitment difficulties as their main operational headache. The loss is not theoretical; it is showing up in slower repairs, rising costs, and knowledge gaps that affect day-to-day decisions.

For the IT channel, this is not just a workforce issue to observe from the sidelines. It is a moment to step in, bring in tools that make a difference, and help clients rebuild resilience before the gaps become unmanageable.

More than one pressure point

The skills gap is just part of the story. Industrial organizations are being squeezed on multiple fronts: tougher global competition, sustainability goals that demand tighter reporting, and regulatory changes that arrive with little warning. Together, they make the case for agility, not as a nice-to-have, but as a necessity.

This is where enterprise asset management (EAM) platforms have moved beyond simple maintenance tracking. When paired with IoT, AI, machine learning, digital twins, and predictive analytics, they become central to how an organization adapts. The insight they generate can shorten decision-making, target investment more effectively, and keep assets performing at their peak.

Verdantix figures show why this matters. Spending on EAM software reached $4.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to climb to $6.4 billion by 2028. More than half of operational leaders say they plan to add new systems or expand existing ones this year. Some want to overhaul outdated processes. Others are targeting specific problems, such as unplanned downtime or compliance risks.

For the channel, that is a wide-open space. It is not only about supplying software, but also about embedding it in the workflows, integrating it with other systems, and ensuring customers see a return on their investment.

How AI changes the maintenance game

Predictive maintenance has been a goal for years. With AI and machine learning, it is becoming far more practical. Studies suggest it can add between 20 and 40 percent to the life of an asset. In industries where every hour of downtime can cost six figures, that is a difference worth chasing.

The latest data shows interest in advanced capabilities climbing sharply. Contextual intelligence, digital twins, and AI-powered analytics are now part of mainstream planning. The catch? Nearly half of organizations admit they do not have the skills in-house to make full use of them.

That gap is a natural role for channel partners to fill. Offering AI-ready EAM solutions, along with the know-how to implement and maintain them, means customers can start benefiting straight away without building an internal data science team.

From the office to the shop floor

These capabilities are not abstract. In safety management, for example, AI can sift through incoming work orders, pick up signs of environmental or health issues, and create a full incident report automatically. There's no need to rely on someone to remember to fill in a form.

Asset cataloguing is another task ripe for improvement. AI can identify and classify equipment from photos, IoT readings, or plant documentation, speeding up a job that can otherwise drag on for weeks. Scheduling can also be smarter, with AI matching tasks to technicians based on their skills, certifications, and availability.

For channel partners, each of these use cases can serve as a starting point for a deeper relationship, including initial deployment, fine-tuning, training, and long-term optimization.

Technology still needs people

It is easy to talk about automation as if it will take over entirely. The reality is that people remain at the centre of maintenance. Modern EAM systems can capture the expertise of senior staff, storing it in ways that make it easy to pass on. That knowledge can then guide less experienced team members or provide a quick reference for those tackling a complex fault for the first time.

For newer recruits, these systems provide a familiar working environment, mobile access, intuitive interfaces, and instant information, which can make a significant difference in industries that often struggle to attract younger talent.

Seeing the upside

Yes, the aging workforce is a challenge. But it can also be a push towards better systems, smarter processes, and a more resilient operation. Businesses are actively seeking ways to safeguard their knowledge, improve efficiency, and meet increasingly stringent targets for performance, safety, and sustainability.

Channel partners who understand the industries they serve and can combine that with EAM and AI expertise are in a strong position to deliver those results. That can mean less downtime, longer asset life, and a shift from fixing problems as they happen to preventing them altogether.

The future of maintenance will be shaped by digital coworkers working alongside human insight. For the channel, the opportunity is to help make that partnership happen, and in doing so, play a defining role in the next era of industrial operations.