Keeper Security hails rapid growth after hitting customer milestone

Keeper Security has announced it now protects more than 100,000 enterprise customers worldwide, as the identity security vendor continues to build on strong recent growth.

The zero trust and zero-knowledge specialist said the growing adoption of its security platform spans all industries – including finance, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, and the public sector – across more than 150 countries.

The latest milestone follows the news that Keeper Security has now surpassed $240 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), while research firm Gartner named the company as the second fastest-growing competitor in the worldwide security software market in 2025.

The firm’s KeeperPAM privileged access management platform unifies capabilities such as password and passkey management, secrets governance, privileged session monitoring, endpoint privilege management, zero-trust network access, and remote browser isolation.

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The platform’s zero-knowledge architecture works to ensure that all credentials and session data remain encrypted with the customer’s private key to give security teams complete control over their data.

Driving enterprise adoption

Fresh innovations have helped drive adoption of the platform across the enterprise – including the introduction of KeeperAI. According to Keeper, the tool provides real-time session monitoring to reduce threat detection time by 99% with automated response across 100% of privileged sessions.

The vendor has also extended agentic AI governance to its Endpoint Privilege Manager to enable enforcement of access policies, elevation controls, and behavioral monitoring across known and unknown AI agents.

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Additionally, the Keeper Secrets Manager now integrates with model context protocol (MCP) servers to enable secure credential access for AI agents, while certified enterprise connectors for platforms such as Microsoft Azure Logic Apps aim to eliminate hardcoded secrets within automated workflows.

Elsewhere, Keeper said system integrations with SailPoint and Wiz are also helping to accelerate adoption, alongside the integration of privileged access and and credential approvals into platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Google Chat, Slack, Jira, ServiceNow, and Freshservice, which enable users to request and approve access without switching systems.

Consolidating security in the agentic AI era

Commenting on the latest growth milestone, Keeper Security CEO and co-founder Darren Guccione said the achievement comes amid a “paradigm shift” in the market, driven by the rise of AI across the enterprise.

"Forward-thinking security leaders are strategically moving beyond disparate, siloed software in favor of a unified identity control plane that offers unparalleled visibility, control and governance,” he explained. “They recognise that identity has become the primary attack surface, and platform consolidation is a strategic imperative.

“Keeper's architecture was designed to address this complex reality, and our growth demonstrates that enterprises are decisively embracing this new direction."

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