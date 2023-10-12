Kin + Carta opens new delivery hub in European expansion
The digital transformation consultancy moves to formally integrate Melon Group, which will now operate under the Kin + Carta name
Kin + Carta has cut the ribbon on a new Southeast Europe delivery hub as the digital transformation consultancy moves to solidify its presence in the region.
The opening follows the company’s acquisition of software development firm Melon Group early last year, as well as the rebranding of a new office space in Pristina, Kosovo.
Based in Bulgaria and North Macedonia, Melon will now complete the final phase of its integration by adopting the Kin + Carta name and transforming into the consultancy’s delivery hub for its operations across Southeast Europe.
Kin + Carta clients will now have access to Melon’s team of data experts and engineers, while being able to leverage the regional reputation that it has built over its 20-year history.
In an announcement, David Tuck, Group CEO at Kin + Carta Europe, said its global team recognizes the “deep engineering and data excellence and rich experience” that comes from the region.
“The next logical step to show our commitment to the region was to firmly embed the company here,” he explained. “It's also important that our clients receive a consistent experience.
“With our delivery hub, we're enabling all of our people, across all locations the chance to develop meaningful connections with their colleagues. Ultimately one connected team means success for our Kin and our clients alike.”
Kin + Carta also said the changes will benefit the region’s existing European clients – such as Coca-Cola, Buchanan Technologies, and Royal Philips - who will gain access to the expertise of its own builders, makers, and creators.
“The aim is for our clients, prospects and future employees to feel the unique benefits of working with a growing high performing consulting partner and a responsible business from across the globe - offering fresh perspectives and problem solving abilities that only a diverse team can offer,” Tuck added.
“For us, it's about developing connections, sharing cultures, and shaping global data journeys for our clients.”
As a result of the Melon integration, Kin + Carta now has an operational presence in Bulgaria, Greece, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Poland, The Netherlands, as well as the UK.
That’s in addition to its presence in the Americas, which consists of a Chicago-based headquarters, and offices in New York, Denver, Portland, Colombia, and Buenos Aires.
Learn about the top four priorities CIOs must concentrate on in order to surpass expectations.
To further bolster its presence in Southeast Europe, the company said it also plans to open a global data center of excellence in North Macedonia in a bid to “tap into the region’s talent” and boost its digital transformation offerings for global clients.
“Melon’s culture aligned with Kin + Carta’s mission to build a world that works better for everyone, which is what’s made the merger such a success,” commented Krum Hadzhigeorgiev, former Melon CEO and executive managing director of Kin + Carta Southeast Europe.
“Now as Kin + Carta, and with our forthcoming data excellence center, we’ll continue to work as one global company, maintaining our position in the southeast European market, being a voice for change and delivering the best digital capabilities for responsible business across all of Europe and globally.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
By Ross Kelly
