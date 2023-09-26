Adarma appoints James Todd as new chief technology officer

Edinburgh-based detection and response services specialist Adarma has announced the appointment of James Todd as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Todd joins the business from professional services network KPMG, where he served as a director in the cyber security practice, focused specifically on security operations and cyber defense.

The seasoned veteran’s career has seen him work across service providers, enterprises, and advisory organizations to drive measurable outcomes and implement strategic capabilities for cyber defense.

In an announcement, Adarma said the appointment marks an extension of its commitment to improving security operations outcomes for enterprise and upper mid-market organizations.

CEO John Maynard said Todd will help drive another “significant step-change” in its journey to provide cutting-edge solutions and support to organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome James as a passionate cyber defender to the Adarma team,” said Maynard. “His extensive background in cyber security aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower organizations in their journey to mature security operations.

“As we serve our clients' ever-evolving needs, James will play a vital role in continuing to position Adarma as the leading international platform for security operations for large, complex organizations."

Todd’s experience at KPMG was heavily focused on helping large organizations manage their digital transformation projects. He was involved in introducing clients to new technologies and supporting their secure implementation.

Adarma said Todd will bring great value to the company and its global clients due to his understanding of the need to embrace emerging technologies, but only doing so when it’s done securely.

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: Graylog) Discover how Graylog can help you solve security compliance, operational, and DevOps issues.



DOWNLOAD FOR FREE

Before working at the ‘big four’ auditor, Todd served as CTO for BT Security, where he played an instrumental role in the development of the company’s client-facing cyber defense platform.

He also served as the technical authority for BT’s cyber security portfolio. This also involved Todd identifying emerging technologies and adopting them securely.

The appointment of the CTO follows a string of other recent investments by Adarma, including a strategic partnership with Scottish Enterprise, enhancements to its SOCKET Threat Management Platform, and an expansion of its service offerings.

"I am honored to join Adarma at this exciting stage,” Todd said. “Adarma has a well-established reputation for delivering exceptional value to its clients focused on detection and response services.

“I look forward to working with the talented team here and contributing to the ongoing evolution of the Adarma SOCKET Threat Management Platform and solutions to meet the dynamic security operations challenges of today's enterprise."