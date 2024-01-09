Agilitas appoints new chief operating officer as firm accelerates customer experience strategy

Agilitas has announced the appointment of Sara Wilkes as its new chief operating officer, as the global channel services provider looks to strengthen its customer experience strategy.

With more than 15 years’ channel experience, the seasoned veteran joins the business from managed IT services and solutions provider SCC, where she held the role of director of customer experience as well as created and chaired the company’s Diversity and Inclusion council.

Prior to that, she held various managerial roles at Computacenter, including international project manager.

In her new role as Agilitas’ operational leader, Wilkes will lead the firm’s efforts to strengthen its own customer experience strategy, working closely with department leads to execute the firm’s operations and drive wider growth for the business.

“I am joining Agilitas at an exciting time, as the business looks to truly transform its customer experience,” she said in an announcement. “I have worked closely with the Agilitas team for several years and I’m looking forward to becoming a part of the company’s transformation journey now and in the future."

“Our goal is to become the Technology Channel’s choice to deliver exceptional services to their end customers," Wilkes added.

Headquartered in Nottingham, Agilitas specializes in providing technology and hardware services to its portfolio of channel partners, which include VARs, MSPs, systems integrators (SIs), born in the cloud companies, vendors, and distributors.

In October 2023, the firm announced the promotion of sales veteran John Hayes-Warren to the position of CEO, revealing its aim of strengthening its business resiliency in the tech services sector, as well as its ability to lead customer success strategies.

With its latest leadership addition, Agilitas said new COO Sara Wilkes will be a “driving force” in its technology-driven growth, strategic expansion plans, as well as employee empowerment.

“We are all delighted to welcome Sara as our new Chief Operating Officer,” commented John Hayes-Warren, Agilitas CEO.

“With extensive experience in the Channel, she brings new energy to Agilitas, with the confidence to implement a new vision to the people, transformation, and customer experience side of our business.

“Her leadership and passion for people will help Agilitas build on its progress in delivering a superior customer experience and ensure our vision comes to life.”