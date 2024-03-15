Celonis ramps up UK expansion with new leadership hire

Process mining specialist Celonis has announced the appointment of Rupal Karia as its new vice president and leader for the UK and Ireland.

A seasoned industry veteran, Karia brings 20 years’ experience in both short-term business transformation and long-term organizational success across hyper-growth companies and large multinational businesses.

Most recently, he led UiPath’s global and strategic accounts and has previously managed Adobe’s strategic accounts across Europe and public sector for the UK&I during the company’s hyper growth phase.

In his new role as UK&I leader, Celonis said Karia will work with customers and partners to identify, prioritize, and capture value opportunities hidden within their processes, as well as leverage the firm’s process knowledge, automation, and AI to drive their digital transformation.

“I am thrilled that Rupal has joined Celonis to lead our rapidly growing UK&I team,” commented Philippe Mathieu, SVP for EMEA and APAC at Celonis. “Rupal has played a critical role expanding hyper-growth businesses throughout both the UK and Ireland.

“His track record of growth, unwavering focus on delivering customer value, and inclusive leadership approach will help even more organizations in the region see how their processes actually run, not how they think they run, creating visibility into where value is hiding as well as the ability to capture it.”

Founded in 2011, Munich-headquartered Celonis specializes in helping organizations to boost cash impact, improve their customer experience, and reduce carbon emissions through its process mining capabilities.

More than 1400 customers currently leverage the firm’s Process Intelligence platform, which uses process mining technology and AI to provide companies with a “living digital twin” of their end-to-end processes for analysis, monitoring, and improvement opportunities.

In the UK, Celonis’ customer base already includes industry leaders such as BP, the NHS, Ocado Group, and Reckitt. Now, as the company’s new leader for the UK and Ireland, Karia will work to further strengthen and expand its presence across the region.

“I am thrilled to join Celonis and look forward to leveraging my prior experience to deliver value and impact for Celonis customers,” said Karia. “I am especially excited about the Process Intelligence (PI) Graph, which brings data and knowledge to help companies realize more value at greater speed.

“It provides the process intelligence that companies need to successfully deploy technologies like automation and AI. I look forward to working with customers to optimize their processes, accelerate growth, develop sustainable businesses and jump-start their AI journey with Celonis.”