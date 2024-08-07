Datadog welcomes Yanbing Li as new product chief

Cloud monitoring and security specialist Datadog has announced the appointment of Yanbing Li as its new chief product officer, effective immediately.

A seasoned industry veteran, Li arrives with more than 25 years’ experience across product, technology, and engineering and has previously served in leadership positions at Aurora, Google, and VMware.

In her most recent role at Aurora, she held the position of senior vice president of engineering, where she spearheaded the company’s software development activities and led an organization of more than 800 people.

Prior to that, Li served as Google’s vice president of product and engineering, responsible for the tech giant’s commerce platform for cloud as well as the operations and service infrastructure for both Google Cloud and Google.

Additionally, Li has also previously held the role of senior vice president and general manager for VMware’s storage and availability business unit.

In an announcement, Olivier Pomel, Datadog co-founder and CEO, said Li’s wealth of industry experience will help the business drive further growth of its product offering.

“Yanbing is a technology leader with established experience building market-leading products at hyper-growth companies,” he said.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Her deep expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud and data infrastructure, enterprise software, and cloud operations will help scale the Datadog product portfolio to best meet the needs of our global customers.”

Headquartered in New York, Datadog’s offering revolves around its observability and security platform for cloud applications. The SaaS platform works to integrate and automate a range of key processes across the technology stack – including infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, as well as cloud security.

The company serves organizations of all sizes and across a range of industries, enabling digital transformation and cloud migration, team collaboration, accelerated time to market for applications, reduced resolution times, as well as the monitoring of key business metrics.

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: Snyk) Safeguard against AI threats

“Datadog’s track record as a leader in observability and security speaks for itself,” commented Yanbing Li, Datadog’s new chief product officer. “It’s an exciting time to join the company and work with its global customers and world-class product and engineering teams to set the stage for what’s next in the industry.

“I look forward to expanding on the depth and breadth of Datadog’s offerings with input from real end users."