Forcepoint bolsters C-suite with trio of leadership hires
The data security firm said the appointments will help tackle the growing challenges of AI-based security threats
Forcepoint has announced a trio of leadership appointments as the data security specialist looks to accelerate its AI-driven Data Security Everywhere strategy.
The leadership reshuffle sees Guy Shamilov named as chief information security officer (CISO) and Bakshi Kohli as chief technology officer (CTO) and head of global engineering.
Meanwhile, Naveen Palavalli’s role has been expanded to chief product officer (CPO) and chief marketing officer (CMO).
The move comes as the firm closes in on its planned acquisition of Getvisibility in a bid to expand its Data Security Everywhere platform architecture with deeper data security posture management (DSPM), data detection and response (DDR), as well as AI-mesh capabilities.
With more than 20 years’ industry experience, Shamilov will lead Forcepoint’s global security strategy and operations, tasked with embedding cyber security culture into the firm’s business culture, objectives, and operations.
Previously, he served as CISO at Varonis, Tata Consultancy Services, and Traiana, and was named CISO of the year in 2023 by NC Tech Association.
A fellow industry veteran, Bakshi Kohli brings more than 30 years’ experience to his new role and will drive Forcepoint’s architectural vision for its platform, as well as lead its global engineering teams.
In his previous role at ZScaler, Kohli is credited with playing a key role in the company’s IPO and helping to grow recurring revenue by 15x.
Thirdly, Naveen Palavalli will leverage 25 years’ cybersecurity experience to lead Forcepoint’s product strategy, roadmap, and marketing. Since joining the business as CMO back in April 2024, he has driven the launch of DSPM, DDR, as well as AI-mesh capabilities, powered by Getvisibility.
Forcepoint said these appointments underline its ambition of unifying visibility and control across the entirety of the data security lifecycle.
“Our mission is to simplify security for enterprises and governments by embedding AI automation into every aspect of data security,” explained Ryan Windham, CEO of Forcepoint. “With AI mesh at the core of Forcepoint’s insights and adaptive controls for risk, we uniquely deliver full-lifecycle data security across hybrid and AI environments.
“Guy, Bakshi, and Naveen bring deep expertise to accelerate this product innovation, enhance customer security postures and drive our growth as the leader in unified data security.”
