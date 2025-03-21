SonicWall pins ‘transformational year’ on strong partner growth

Cybersecurity vendor SonicWall has hailed a “transformational” 12 months after recording a 42% year-over-year increase in partner growth.

Strong financial results have been driven largely by its channel-first strategy, the firm revealed, alongside a raft of strategic partnerships and innovation across its cybersecurity solutions portfolio.

In addition to its focus on managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs), SonicWall has also seen growth in its zero trust network access (ZTNA) and other cloud secure edge (CSE) solutions.

Among its partner initiatives, managed security services bookings grew by 68% year-over-year, while zero trust and CSE bookings increased by 70%, with transacting partners climbing almost 40% quarter-over-quarter.

Additionally, SonicWall’s service provider program generated a 91% increase in partners, it revealed.

SonicWall CEO and president Bob VanKirk said the company’s ‘inside-out approach’ - which it implemented three years ago - has enabled it to more effectively meet the needs of partners and customers.

“By listening and acting on partner feedback, expanding our world-class cyber security offerings, and bringing to market solutions designed specifically for MSPs we are ensuring that our partners have the support they need to thrive, and empower them to keep their customers safe,” he explained.

“Together, we are not just keeping pace with industry demands; we are setting the standard for success in cyber security.”

Alongside providing firewalls and network security appliances to the small and midsize business market, SonicWall has been transforming its ecosystem of nearly 17,000 partners to offer cloud native solutions and co-managed security offerings.

SonicWall expansion continues

Over the last year, the company has worked to strengthen its market position by expanding its portfolio to include capabilities such as ZTNA and MXDR.

SonicWall said the additions have enabled it to introduce flexible, subscription-based pricing tailored to MSPs, enhance its managed security services, as well as improve solutions geared towards supporting businesses in their digital transformation.

“Last year was pivotal for SonicWall as we capitalized on the acquisitions we made in 2023 and integrated them into our portfolio, our platform and our most valuable asset - our partner ecosystem,” commented SonicWall’s chief strategy officer, Matt Neiderman.

“As we have expanded our offerings to include key capabilities like ZTNA and MXDR, our focus has been on designing them and bringing them to market in a way that supports the needs of the MSP and broader partner community.”

Looking ahead, SonicWall said it is well-positioned for further success over the coming year and added that it remains committed to enhancing its portfolio and further expanding its partner ecosystem.

“Now more than ever, we have a more complete set of tools that partners of every size can leverage to protect their customers and compete in an evolving IT services market,” Neiderman added.