Keeper Security launches revamped partner program for 2025
The refreshed initiative aims to meet increased demand for PAM solutions and drive revenue growth for partners
Keeper Security has announced an update to its partner program designed to help partners expand their cybersecurity offerings and drive new revenue.
Now open for enrolment, the refreshed Keeper Partner Program includes flexible partner tiers combined with expanded distribution, extensive training resources, and an incentive structure geared towards helping partners accelerate their growth, the firm said.
“Keeper’s Partner Programme was built to ensure our partners have the competitive advantage they need in a rapidly evolving cyber security market,” commented Scott Unger, Keeper Security’s director of global channel account management.
Designed to help businesses protect sensitive information, Keeper Security’s unified privileged access management (PAM) platform offers tools such as enterprise password management, secrets management, connection management, zero trust network access, and remote browser isolation.
As organizations continue to prioritize PAM as a core defense strategy, Keeper said its revamped partner program aims to meet this increased demand while helping partners maximize their revenue potential.
The Keeper Partner Program
The latest iteration of the program aims to make it easier for partners - especially enterprise-focused resellers - to sell Keeper’s high-growth, high margin PAM offering and take advantage of expanded revenue streams, the company said.
The streamlined initiative features flexible partner tiers, with Authorized, SIlver, Gold, and Platinum levels that provide progressively increased benefits such as tiered discounts and revenue-sharing opportunities.
The program also provides comprehensive training and certifications, including free access to Keeper Sales Professional (KSP), Keeper Demo Expert (KDE), and KeeperPAM Implementation (KPI) certifications to enhance expertise.
There’s also marketing and growth support on hand, with silver-level partners and above receiving access to market development funds (MDF) to help drive customer acquisition.
Additionally, Keeper is also including access to its global SPIFF program, which provides structured incentives to reward partners for closed and won deals, with four tiers of compensation to help maximize earnings.
“With brand new KeeperPAM sales, demo and implementation training through Keeper University, tiered pricing and strong financial incentives – including world-class channel marketing and proposal-based MDF programmes – partners can rapidly grow their business while delivering best-in-class privileged access management,” Unger added.
