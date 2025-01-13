Gerald Beuchelt joins Acronis as CISO

Cybersecurity and data protection specialist Acronis has announced the appointment of Gerald Beuchelt as its new chief information security officer (CISO).

An experienced industry leader, Beuchelt arrives with more than a decade of cybersecurity leadership experience, most recently serving as CISO at Sprinklr and previously holding the same role at LogMeIn.

Beuchelt’s career has also seen him serve as treasurer and director on the board of the Boston Chapter of Infragard, the FBI public-private partnership program, and the National Cyber Security Alliance.

Other roles include chief security officer at Salesforce-acquired Demandware, and principal information security engineer at The MITRE Corporation.

In his new role as Acronis’ CISO, Beuchelt will spearhead the firm’s global information security strategy to ensure the protection of its information, systems, and technologies. He will also work to drive its goal of securing clients’ data, applications, and systems, the company said in an announcement.

“We are proud to welcome Gerald to Acronis as our new CISO,” said Ezequiel Steiner, Acronis CEO. “His extensive experience and forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity will play a vital role in advancing our mission to protect all data, applications, and systems for organizations worldwide.

“As CISO, he will drive initiatives that ensure our customers and partners benefit from Acronis’ natively integrated solutions, which eliminate complexity and provide unmatched simplicity and performance.”

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a part of the firm’s senior security leadership team, Beuchelt will lead Acronis’ global team of IT, security, and compliance experts, as well as oversee corporate IT infrastructure such as help desk operations, server, and network management.

The cybersecurity provider said Beuchelt will also support the expansion of new research, reports, and threat intelligence from the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU).

Commenting on his appointment, Beuchelt praised the breadth of Acronis’ product capabilities, as well as its global impact and strategic direction.

“I’m particularly inspired by the company’s dedication to making security solutions scalable and accessible for service providers, enterprises, SMBs, and individual users alike,” he said.

“My focus will be on maintaining and continuously improving our security posture to address the increasingly complex threat landscape.

“As part of Acronis TRU, we will implement research-driven guidance that will shape Acronis’ capabilities to protect against modern threats while raising awareness of how our solutions empower businesses to succeed. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Acronis to expand our influence in the cybersecurity community.”