Kao Data appoints new CEO to drive European expansion plans

Data center operator Kao Data has appointed Doug Loewe as its new CEO, with plans to expand its platform across the UK and Europe.

Loewe hails originally from Columbus, Ohio, and has held senior positions at a host of companies including Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Virtus, Yondr, Interxion, Rackspace, and CompuServe Network Services.

"Doug’s outstanding reputation for driving business strategy, growth and leading world-class teams truly speaks for itself, and on behalf of the shareholders and senior management team, I’m delighted to welcome him to Kao Data," said David Bloom, founder and chairman of Kao Data.

"His visionary insight and ethos for entrepreneurialism will help us drive another step-change in performance as we seek to fast-track our ambitions across the European region, and scale our sustainable, secure, and advanced data center platform, engineered for AI."

In his new role, Loewe will lead the next phase of Kao Data’s growth strategy across the UK and continental Europe, with the aim of boosting the development of Kao Data’s colocation platform, engineered for AI and advanced computing, into new territories and next-tier data center hubs.

Kao Data expansion gathers pace

Loewe’s appointment comes amid a period of rapid growth for the data center operator. Over the last year, the company has established a new capital structure, and invested £350 million in a new, industrial-scale data center in Greater Manchester.

In November, it also announced that its KLON-02 data center was fully operational, its second to be opened in Harlow, Essex.

The firm also plans to build a new £350 million, 40MW data center with space for nine data halls in Stockport, powered by renewable energy. It hopes to start work on the site this year, with the center coming into operation in 2025.

"For almost a decade, Kao Data has established an enviable reputation as a pioneer within the fields of AI and high performance computing, and the company’s award-winning infrastructure, technical and operations teams are already trusted to host some of the industry’s most demanding, mission critical compute environments," said Loewe.

"With a rich heritage of delivering data center excellence, and underlying principles that ensure sustainability and ESG are at the heart of every decision, it was a natural fit with the high-achieving values I have always held close, and I’m glad to join the organization to lead the company’s next stage of corporate growth.”