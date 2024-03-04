KnowBe4 unveils new sales chief in EMEA strategy drive

Cyber security training specialist KnowBe4 has promoted Carolin Kroenert to the position of vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

A seasoned sales veteran, Kroenert brings a decade of both direct and channel sales to the role, having previously led sales teams in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

She first joined KnowBe4 back in 2021 as senior director for the DACH region, tasked with expanding the company’s presence in the region and segments within the organization.

In an announcement, KnowBe4 said Kroenert’s strategic vision and leadership abilities, as well as the “culture of excellence and determination” that she embedded into her team, played a key role in its success in the region.

As a direct result, Kroenert will now lead the company’s wider sales activity across the EMEA region.

"I am truly honored to step into this new position and continue contributing to our mission at KnowBe4,” Kroenert commented. “It has been an incredible journey so far, and I am eager to drive further success in the EMEA region.”

KnowBe4’s security awareness training and simulated phishing platform is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the world to raise awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering threats.

Designed by the late Kevin Mitnick, a globally renowned cyber security specialist and KnowBe4’s chief hacking officer, the offering works to mobilize end users as an organizations’ last line of defense.

In her new role as vice president of sales in EMEA, Kroenert is tasked with enhancing the platform’s growth and promoting the company’s core objectives across the region.

KnowBe4 said she will work to cultivate strong collaborations with internal stakeholders, sales teams, and partners to drive strategic sales initiatives and reinforce its reputation within the cyber security awareness and culture sector.

“Our commitment to empowering organizations to manage the ongoing challenges of social engineering is more vital than ever, and I am thrilled to lead our talented sales teams towards that goal," Kroenert added.