Meet SailPoint’s new chief technology officer

Enterprise identity security specialist SailPoint has announced the appointment of Chandra Gnanasambandam as its new executive vice president of product and chief technology officer.

A seasoned industry executive, Gnanasambandam joins the business following two decades at McKinsey & Company, where he most recently co-led the company’s global high-tech practice.

He brings extensive expertise across both product management and engineering, having successfully driven large-scale transformations for some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing cloud companies.

In an announcement, SailPoint said Gnanasambandam’s appointment comes at a critical time of scale and innovation for the business.

"Chandra's deep expertise in technology, product management, and engineering, combined with his extensive experience working with top global leaders in the tech sector, will be invaluable as we continue to scale and innovate at SailPoint,” explained Mark McClain, CEO and founder of SailPoint.

"We are thrilled to welcome him to our executive team, and we look forward to the leadership and vision he will bring to our product and technology strategies."

At McKinsey, Gnanasambandam’s leadership is credited with helping organizations achieve market capitalization growth through strategic and impactful changes across both software and hardware.

The industry veteran also previously founded and co-led Fuel, McKinsey’s investment and startup arm, and played a key role in establishing the company’s office in Bangalore, India.

Commenting on his new role, Gnanasambandam said SailPoint’s identity security offering can help enterprises navigate industry challenges in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity space.

Identity security is the cornerstone of cyber security and risk management, and as digital identities grow in complexity and volume—especially with the significant rise of AI agents—SailPoint is uniquely positioned to help enterprises manage and secure their business amid these shifting dynamics,” he said.

“I’ve long admired SailPoint’s role as a disruptor and innovator in this space, and I feel privileged to join at such a pivotal moment. Alongside the stellar SailPoint executive and product leadership team, I look forward to working together to advance our approach to innovation that best solves the next generation of identity security challenges ahead.”

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

