SailPoint's new MSP program targets broader cyber offering

Unified identity security provider SailPoint has announced the arrival of a new MSP program that will enable select partners to deliver and manage SailPoint Identity Security Cloud for their customers.

SailPoint specializes in helping enterprises manage and secure access to applications and data through a platform designed to defend against modern, identity-centric cyber threats.

The firm’s new initiative aims to help joint customers leverage its broad expertise in identity security, alongside its unified approach to tackling complex identity challenges, without the need to manage the implementation and ongoing program administration themselves.

MSP partners will now be able to build tailored solutions with identity security services built on SailPoint solutions or implement as part of a wider cyber security offering for customers.

In an announcement, Dave Schwartz, SailPoint’s SVP of global partnerships, said identity risk now requires comprehensive identity security expertise paired with “holistic oversight across all enterprise identities and their access.”

“Our MSP offering frees customers up to focus on their core business objectives by allowing them to leverage our certified partners to manage their identity programme, rather than scrambling to fill a widening identity talent and resource gap on their own,” he said.

“We’re enabling customers to ground their identity programme in SailPoint’s technology with world-class support from their MSP partner to keep the programme running smoothly.”

SailPoint said the new offering underscores its commitment to customer success and identity-focused security and will help MSPs drive value and differentiation as a partner, as well as business value for customers.

“We’re enabling our MSP partners to deliver and white-label manage SailPoint Identity Security Cloud to companies worldwide, driving new revenue streams for their businesses while broadening SailPoint’s global footprint,” Schwartz added.

Commenting on the move, Paul Bedi, founder and CEO of SailPoint MSP partner IDMWORKS, described the program as a “transformative advancement within the industry.”

“This initiative empowers customers by alleviating the necessity of employing costly internal resources, allowing them to dedicate their focus to enhancing their end-user programme rather than expending valuable time on operational matters,” he said.

“We have a mature managed services offering today, and the new programme gives us a SailPoint certification that hasn’t existed before. We can both increase our range of services while maintaining license ownership and offer programmatic, dedicated resources to all our customers.”