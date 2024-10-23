Mimecast appoints Amol Kulkarni to its board of directors
The seasoned technology executive has previously held leadership roles at Microsoft and CrowdStrike
Human risk management specialist Mimecast has announced the appointment of renowned technology executive Amol Kulkarni to its board of directors.
A seasoned industry leader, Kulkarni arrives with more than 20 years’ experience from roles at Microsoft and, most recently, CrowdStrike, where he served as chief product and engineering officer.
During his tenure, Kulkarni’s expertise and leadership is credited with being a key factor in the organization growing its annual recurring revenue from $10 million to $3 billion.
Alongside his position on the Mimecast board, Kulkarni is also a senior advisor at private equity firm Permira and sits on the board of directors at both Dynatrace and JumpCloud.
In an announcement, Mimecast CEO, Marc van Zadelhoff, said Kulkarni’s expertise and leadership has been the driving force behind “explosive growth” for many global tech organizations.
“His counsel will be invaluable to Mimecast, and I couldn’t be prouder to count him among our board members,” he commented.
“We’ve entered a new era at Mimecast and Amol’s experience leading product innovation and implementation will make an indelible impact on our strategy to forge the future of Human Risk Management.”
Powered by AI, Mimecast’s API-enabled human risk management platform works to protect organizations from cyber threats by integrating the latest cyber security technology with human-centric pathways to help secure collaborative environments and safeguard critical data.
With Mimecast’s offering now leveraged by more than 45,000 businesses around the world, Kulkarni said he joins with “tremendous enthusiasm” for what the company has achieved to date as well as its prospects for the future.
“The company has a history of innovation in cybersecurity and has made incredible strides at a rapid pace toward preventing the vulnerabilities that occur at the intersection of humans and technology,” he explained.
“Between the launch of its connected Human Risk Management platform and three strategic acquisitions, Elevate, Code42 and Aware, Mimecast is helping to solve complex problems and setting standards of excellence in its approach to innovation in critical areas like artificial intelligence.
He added: “I’m excited to work with the executive team to build on the company’s strong foundation, adding critical capabilities to its platform and further increasing its leadership position.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.