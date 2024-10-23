Mimecast appoints Amol Kulkarni to its board of directors

Human risk management specialist Mimecast has announced the appointment of renowned technology executive Amol Kulkarni to its board of directors.

A seasoned industry leader, Kulkarni arrives with more than 20 years’ experience from roles at Microsoft and, most recently, CrowdStrike, where he served as chief product and engineering officer.

During his tenure, Kulkarni’s expertise and leadership is credited with being a key factor in the organization growing its annual recurring revenue from $10 million to $3 billion.

Alongside his position on the Mimecast board, Kulkarni is also a senior advisor at private equity firm Permira and sits on the board of directors at both Dynatrace and JumpCloud.

In an announcement, Mimecast CEO, Marc van Zadelhoff, said Kulkarni’s expertise and leadership has been the driving force behind “explosive growth” for many global tech organizations.

“His counsel will be invaluable to Mimecast, and I couldn’t be prouder to count him among our board members,” he commented.

“We’ve entered a new era at Mimecast and Amol’s experience leading product innovation and implementation will make an indelible impact on our strategy to forge the future of Human Risk Management.”

Powered by AI, Mimecast’s API-enabled human risk management platform works to protect organizations from cyber threats by integrating the latest cyber security technology with human-centric pathways to help secure collaborative environments and safeguard critical data.

With Mimecast’s offering now leveraged by more than 45,000 businesses around the world, Kulkarni said he joins with “tremendous enthusiasm” for what the company has achieved to date as well as its prospects for the future.

“The company has a history of innovation in cybersecurity and has made incredible strides at a rapid pace toward preventing the vulnerabilities that occur at the intersection of humans and technology,” he explained.

“Between the launch of its connected Human Risk Management platform and three strategic acquisitions, Elevate, Code42 and Aware, Mimecast is helping to solve complex problems and setting standards of excellence in its approach to innovation in critical areas like artificial intelligence.

He added: “I’m excited to work with the executive team to build on the company’s strong foundation, adding critical capabilities to its platform and further increasing its leadership position.”