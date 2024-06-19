NTT Data appoints new chief executive

With the merger between NTT Data and NTT Ltd now finalized, Abhijit Dubey has been appointed as CEO of NTT Data's business outside Japan.

Previously CEO of NTT Ltd, Dubey will lead 150,000 employees worldwide, and will be the company's first non-Japanese CEO.

He joined NTT in 2021 from global advisory firm McKinsey & Company, where he spent more than 20 years advising technology companies and CEOs. He was also responsible for launching and spearheading McKinsey’s global cloud computing efforts.

"I am deeply honored to lead the company at a time of major technological change. Technology must drive positive change in the world, and I believe that NTT DATA’s broad capabilities in consulting, infrastructure, AI, cloud, and cyber security, position us to deliver meaningful impact," he said.

"I’m privileged to lead a team that is committed to clients and am excited for this next phase of growth."

In his new role, Dubey said he hopes to accelerate the company’s growth, delivering business and technology consulting, data and AI, industry solutions, cloud, cyber security, and managed services for applications, infrastructure, and connectivity.

The news follows the finalization of the merger between NTT Data and NTT Ltd, forming a global business under the NTT Data name worth more than $30 billion.

The company has already expanded its international footprint to around $18 billion and has the world’s sixth-largest market share in the IT services industry. It invests $3.6 billion per year in research and development and serves three quarters of the Fortune Global 100.

In May, the company reported net sales up by more than a quarter, to ¥4.4 trillion, with new orders up by 76%. Operating profits were up by 50.4%, at ¥309.6 billion.

NTT Data expansion continues

It's been expanding in Europe and elsewhere, opening its third data center campus in Berlin in April, giving it a total of 48 data centers in the EMEA region, as well as building new campuses in Virginia, USA, and Noida and Chennai in India.

"NTT Data has built the world’s broadest and most comprehensive set of capabilities and industry expertise, alongside unparalleled geographic reach and a world leading team - positioning the company perfectly to help clients as they embark on transformational technology projects," said Kazuhiro Nishihata, Dubey’s predecessor in the position.

"I am confident that Abhijit is the right person to lead NTT DATA through its next phase and accelerate its growth globally, while continuing to foster an environment of innovation and ongoing success. I wish him all the very best for the future."