Opengear pens first European distribution deal with Ingram Micro

Opengear has signed its first European distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, in a move the vendor said will significantly expand the availability of its network resilience services across the region.

From 1 October, resellers across 20 European markets will have access to Opengear's portfolio, backed by the distribution giant's partner network, regional infrastructure, and logistics capabilities.

The company said the move broadens its existing reach in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, and Luxembourg, while bringing its network resilience platform to additional markets – including Switzerland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.

In an announcement, Alan Stewart-Brown, Opengear's vice president of sales for EMEA and APAC, described the agreement as a "significant milestone" in the firm's EMEA growth strategy.

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"Ingram Micro gives us the regional scale to put Opengear products and expertise closer to our partners," he explained. "That means increased regional availability, local support, and a simpler way to protect critical infrastructure across EMEA."

Headquartered in Utah, Opengear specializes in out-of-band access to network infrastructure. The firm's technology is designed to help IT teams monitor, manage, and recover critical assets when the primary network is unavailable, while offering strong presence and proximity to connected network devices.

Through the new European distribution deal, Ingram Micro will provide pre- and post-sales support via its partner network across EMEA, with partners gaining access to training, accreditation, channel enablement, and incentive programs.

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Meanwhile, Opengear said resellers will also be able to add its network resilience solutions to their existing enterprise networking portfolios.

Commenting on the deal, Renke Krüger, executive director at Ingram Micro's Pan Europe division, said the increased access to Opengear's offerings will enable more businesses to strengthen their response to operational disruptions.

"Opengear addresses a growing need in today's market: helping organisations to maintain resilient, secure and recoverable networks in an increasingly complex operating environment," he said.

"We're proud to extend the reach of Opengear's market-leading solutions across EMEA through our partner ecosystem, enabling resellers to deliver proven, trusted technologies that safeguard business continuity during disruptions and simplify and strengthen day-to-day network operations."