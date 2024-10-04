PagerDuty looks to growth with double leadership appointment

Digital operations management specialist, PagerDuty, has expanded its leadership team with the appointments of Pritesh Parekh as chief information security officer (CISO) and Rukmini Reddy as senior vice president of engineering.

A seasoned technology veteran, Parekh brings more than 20 years’ industry leadership experience from previous roles at Delphix, Dell, Zuora, and ServiceNow, alongside strong expertise in developing enterprise security programs.

In his new role as PagerDuty’s CISO, Parekh will head up the company’s security organization, responsible for the firm’s product security operations, securing technology and products, as well as supporting corporate development, sales, compliance, and IT teams.

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, ensuring robust cyber security is critical, which is why PagerDuty is trusted by some of the most innovative organizations,” Parekh said in an announcement.

“I look forward to leading PagerDuty’s efforts to continually strengthen our security posture and collaborate across teams to develop innovative solutions that protect our data and systems while building a more secure and resilient future for PagerDuty and our customers.”

Rukmini Reddy also joins PagerDuty having spent more than a decade in senior executive positions at enterprise companies. In her most recent role at Slack, she was responsible for guiding the communication platform’s comprehensive re-architecture and driving its automation-focused transformation.

As PagerDuty’s new engineering chief, Reddy is now tasked with overseeing product and platform engineering, infrastructure, and data science, as the firm aims for further growth.

“The opportunity to lead the engineering team at such an exciting time of growth and innovation is inspiring,” Reddy commented. “I look forward to driving engineering excellence, scaling our platforms, and delivering high-impact solutions via the PagerDuty Operations Cloud to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

PagerDuty’s Operations Cloud is designed to help customers achieve operational efficiency at scale, leveraging AI and automation technology to detect and diagnose threats, mobilize relevant team members, as well as streamline infrastructure and workflows.

Jennifer Tejada, PagerDuty’s chairperson and CEO, said the appointments of Parekh and Reddy will help the company build on the platform’s success to date.

“PagerDuty has distinguished itself as an innovative company at the forefront of engineering and security,” she said

“Rukmini and Pritesh will play critical roles in building on that strong history. Their combined leadership, expertise, and forward-looking approach will be instrumental for customers as PagerDuty continues to scale our business and drive the next phase of growth.”