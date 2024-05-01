Percona appoints new chief technology officer

Open source database specialist Percona has announced the appointment of Liz Warner as its new chief technology officer.

A seasoned industry veteran, Warner brings decades of technical and senior leadership experience, as well as a track record of driving successful organizational transformations.

Most recently, she held the role of CTO at cloud native container management firm Weaveworks, where she led the company’s product strategy and engineering teams.

She has also spent more than ten years serving as a CTO across various industries, including at Clim8 Invest, Nationwide for Business, Motion Picture Solutions, Mettle, LendInvest, and Toyota Connected.

In her new role, Percona said Warner will leverage her experience and expertise to help drive development and implementation of the firm’s database solutions, which include its Percona Everest open source cloud-native database platform.

“Liz brings a wealth of experience and plenty of success transforming organizations across a variety of industries,” commented Ann Schlemmer, CEO of Percona. “Her experience and leadership will prove invaluable to the Percona team as we continue to scale and build world-class open source database solutions.”

Warner replaces Percona co-founder and long-time CTO, Vadim Tkachenko, who leaves the position to take on the role of technology fellow. He will now focus on Percona’s involvement in the Linux Foundation’s Valkey Community, the growth of vector databases, and other emerging technologies, Percona said.

The leadership change also follows on the heels of a successful 2023 for the company, which saw the firm achieve a 19% hike in annual recurring revenue (ARR), sustained customer growth, alongside the release of various product enhancements.

With Warner on board as CTO, Percona said it is well-positioned to drive further success with its open source database software, support and services in the months and years ahead.

“We’ve reached a pivotal moment in open source, and Percona is doubling down on its commitment to staying open through the expansion of our products and service offerings, as well as our involvement in industry-wide initiatives such as The Linux Foundation’s Valkey Community,” Schlemmer said.

“Our accelerated growth will require a new level of strategic thinking, so I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Liz Warner to the team.”