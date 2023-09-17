Sectigo announces new hires to fuel ecommerce, partner sales push

Security certificates firm Sectigo has announced two new vice presidents across ecommerce and partner sales, as it continues to expand its channel and partner offering.

Rob Charlebois will take on the VP of growth role, while Jairo Fraile will adopt the position of VP of partner sales. Both bring years of industry experience to their respective roles, having worked in a number of notable security, privacy, and software firms.

“I am excited to join Sectigo and lead its global partner sales organization. Digital trust is at the forefront of companies of all sizes needing a solution for Certificate Lifecycle management and Website Security,” said Fraile.

“Sectigo’s partner ecosystem plays a very important role in the overall growth and success of the company.”

Fraile previously held the position of vice president of sales EMEA at the privacy protection firm Aura, where he helped to raise partner revenue growth by almost a third.

He has also worked at NortonLifeLock (now Gen Digital Inc.) and spent more than eight years at McAfee in roles including director of partner sales EMEA. Here he worked closely on the cyber security firm’s business-to-business-to-consumer strategy.

Charlebois has worked as chief marketing officer at LastPass since April 2022, where he oversaw the password manager firm’s marketing pipeline and ecommerce revenue.

He has also worked as SVP digital at WordPress hosting firm WP Engine, and in a variety of marketing and ecommerce roles throughout his 16 years at creative software developer Corel Corporation.

“I am thrilled to join Sectigo at a time when the need for robust digital trust solutions has never been more important,” said Charlebois.

“I am looking forward to working with the wider team, drawing on my experience of digital marketing and data analytics, to continue to scale Sectigo’s global eCommerce offering, supporting increased engagement and customer retention.”

Christopher Bray, who joined Sectigo as its new senior VP of partner and eCommerce sales in May, welcomed the news.

“Jairo’s experience in cultivating lasting and meaningful relationships with partners, and Rob’s experience in building high-growth ecommerce businesses, will enable Sectigo to continue delivering digital trust to customers across the globe, while opening new horizons for growth,” he said.

Like Fraile, Bray worked at both Aura and McAfee before moving to Sectigo, having worked as the senior vice president for sales, marketing, and partner engineering at the latter.