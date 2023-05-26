Sectigo 'levels up' channel commitment with key leadership hire

Automated certificate lifecycle management (CLM) specialist Sectigo has announced the appointment of Christopher Bray as its new senior vice president of partner and eCommerce sales.

Effective immediately, the former Symantec and McAfee executive will lead go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing operations, as well as sales execution for Sectigo’s Partner and eCommerce business.

The firm says the hire will ‘level up’ its commitment to securing its channel and partners and enable the business to take advantage of opportunities in the market.

“Christopher is a seasoned software executive with a proven track record of developing people, products, processes, and markets,” said Kevin Weiss, Sectigo CEO. “His experience in retail and partner management and growth, customer relationship management, go-to-market strategy, sales, marketing operations, and business development will uplevel Sectigo, enabling the business to take better advantage of market opportunities.

“Christopher is the right person to revolutionize Sectigo’s partner sales and eCommerce approach, and I look forward to sharing in his success again.”

Bray joins Sectigo having accumulated a wealth of experience in previous industry leadership roles, including growing B2B, B2C, and B2B2C channel and SaaS security software business, both domestically and globally. He also arrives with almost two decades of experience in the security software space.

Most recently, Bray spent three years as chief revenue officer and board advisor at AI-driven privacy protection provider Aura, which followed a three year stint as senior vice president and general manager at Cylance. At Cylance, he successfully launched the first AI-powered antivirus for consumers and small businesses, with the firm then going on to be acquired by BlackBerry for $1.4 billion in 2019.

The industry veteran also previously held the role of senior vice president of Norton field sales and marketing at Symantec, where he drove the acquisition and retention of key global accounts. Additionally, he spent nearly 15 years at McAfee in various leadership roles and was instrumental in propelling the company’s consumer and small business unit to over $1 billion in revenues.

In his new role, Sectigo says Bray will push the importance of automating certificate management to help address the erosion of digital trust and the shrinking lifespan of certificates, following Google’s recent plan to reduce the lifespan of its TSL certificates to 90 days.

“I am excited to join Sectigo at a time when the concept of online trust is forefront for of companies of all sizes,” he said. “Sectigo has an incredible opportunity to define itself as the category leader for digital certificates and Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM).”

Bray added that Sectigo’s partner ecosystem will play a “highly strategic role” in achieving this that leadership stature, as well as the overall success of the business itself.

“I am looking forward to growing this vital part of our business, enabling Sectigo to become even more trusted within its partner ecosystem,” he added. “Sectigo is responsible for delivering a strong foundation of digital trust for some of the world’s largest brands and I look forward to working with the leadership team to enable Sectigo to accelerate and scale its partner and eCommerce businesses.”