Sectigo names Dena Bauckman as its new product chief

Certificate lifecycle management (CLM) specialist Sectigo has announced the appointment of Dena Bauckman as its new senior vice president of product.

A seasoned technology product leader, Bauckman brings more than 20 years’ experience in the product management and marketing of security, cloud, and networking technology.

Most recently, she held the role of vice president of product engineering at information software firm OpenText, and has previously held leadership roles at Zix, Sterling Commerce, and HP.

At OpenText, she led a team of over 700 product managers and engineers responsible for delivering product strategy for the company’s $600 million cyber security portfolio, as well as led efforts to implement a cross-sell strategy through its partner network by integrating portfolio solutions into a single, self-service platform.

Under her leadership, OpenText onboarded more than 200 customers during a single quarter.

In her new role at Sectigo, Bauckman takes the reins of the firm’s product management and marketing functions, which includes product and go-to-market strategy.

“Dena is a world-class leader in both product management and product marketing, and we warmly welcome her to the Sectigo family,” commented Mark Bilger, Sectigo’s chief product and engineering officer.

Get the ITPro. daily newsletter Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Her cross-functional leadership skills and holistic product vision will help us continue to streamline and centralize operations across the company while offering unparalleled service to customers, partners, and prospects.

“Her creative approach will keep us top-of-mind as post-quantum computing nears and customers require a trusted partner to navigate the process with them. I can think of no one better or more qualified than Dena for the task.”

Sectigo’s automated, cloud native CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by all trusted certificate authorities (CAs) to help simplify and bolster security protocols across an organization.

Founded in 1998, the company has grown to now serve more than 700,000 customers and incorporate more than 50 leading technology integrations into its solutions.

Commenting on her new leadership role, Bauckman said Sectigo’s comprehensive CLM offering will help customers successfully navigate the evolving landscape of AI, automation, and quantum computing.

“Sectigo has the most compelling story and the most competitive products in the CLM space, and I am thrilled to be part of driving the direction of this exciting company,” she said. “Our customers face disruptive technological shifts to accommodate advances in AI, automation, and quantum computing.

“At the same time, digital certificate lifespans continue to shrink while the requirements for them expand to all areas of the business. I look forward to helping our customers simplify their IT processes while boosting their security posture and becoming cryptoagile ahead of post-quantum computing.”