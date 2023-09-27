SonicWall appoints former Cisco director Christine Bartlett as new chief marketing officer

SonicWall has named Christine Bartlett as its new senior vice president and chief marketing officer, as the cyber security vendor continues its leadership shakeup.

Bartlett takes the reins of the company’s global marketing team and is tasked with overseeing the SonicWall global brand, as well as propelling its partner marketing.

In her role as CMO, she will lead the development of business marketing strategies to help drive growth through the channel, including messaging and corporate communications, demand generation, as well as field marketing strategies.

The seasoned executive joins the business from networking and connectivity giant Cisco, where she held the role of senior director of integrated marketing and led the company’s channel marketing activities.

Bartlett also operated as a consultant before her stint at Cisco, conducting marketing and communications campaigns for the likes of HP, Chevron, and PG&E.

In an announcement, SonicWall said Bartlett’s depth of experience in communications will be a key asset to its channel-first business strategy.

“SonicWall is a channel-first company, and the addition of Christine is another indication of how much we want to enable our partners around the globe,” said Bob VanKirk, president and CEO at SonicWall.

“As we bring to market more innovative offerings and further strengthen our complete security portfolio, we have a tremendous opportunity to increase our global awareness and we’re excited to have Christine as our marketing leader.”

The appointment is the latest in a string of leadership changes for the cyber security vendor. Last month saw Michelle Ragusa-McBain promoted to global channel leader, having joined the business as vice president and North America channel leader back in May.

Earlier this year, SonicWall also announced the appointments of Jason Carter as its new chief revenue officer, Peter Burke as chief product officer, as well as Chandrodaya Prasad as executive vice president of global product management.

New Infinigate partnership

In addition to its leadership announcement, SonicWall has also struck a new UK partnership with Infinigate Cloud, the new secure cloud solutions arm of Infinigate Group.

The move builds on the companies’ existing relationship and will see SonicWall’s secure networking and cyber security services offering added to Infinigate’s Secure Cloud solution portfolio, available via integration with the Infinigate Cloud Marketplace platform.

The pair are also working together to bring new MSP and cloud-oriented service offerings to the UK market over the coming months.

In an announcement, Luca Taglioretti, SonicWall’s vice president, EMEA south and MSSP programs, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing partners with the technology and support they need.