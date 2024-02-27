Vantage Data Centers announces double leadership hire in latest growth drive

Vantage Data Centers has announced a brace of leadership appointments, with Dana Adams and David Howson joining the business as regional presidents of North America and EMEA, respectively.

A seasoned data center veteran, Dana Adams arrives with 18 years’ experience in the sector and previously served as chief operating officer of AirTruck, a hyperscale data center provider serving the Asia-Pacific region.

She has also previously held leadership roles at Iron Mountain and Digital Realty.

Based in Denver, Adams will now lead Vantage’s growth efforts in North America, including market development, sales, construction and operations. She will report to Jeff Trench, Vantage’s executive vice president of North America and APAC.

Based in London, David Howson will take charge of the corresponding activities in EMEA, reporting to company president and CEO, Sureel Choksi.

With 30 years’ experience in international internet infrastructure, Howson joins having previously served as chief operating officer at national end-to-end digital network services provider, Congruex.

Previously, he has also held the role of CEO at Six Degrees Group, as well as served in several executive positions at Zayo Group and Level 3 Communications.

Vantage Data Centers targets global growth

In an announcement, Vantage said the move will equip its two largest regions with key experience as it enters its next phase of global growth.

“The additions of Dana and David come at a pivotal time for Vantage as we continue to scale our leadership team to keep pace with our customers’ exponential growth driven by cloud and AI services globally,” commented Sureel Choksi, president and CEO at Vantage.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dana and David given the wealth of experience and leadership they bring to our two largest regions.”

Alongside the two new appointments, Vantage also revealed that Antoine Boniface, who has served as EMEA president for the last four years, will now move to the role of chief commercial officer for the region.

Boniface is tasked with driving the company’s commercial strategy to expand its customer base in the region and will oversee site selection, market intelligence, sales, and sales engineering, the firm said.

“We are excited for Antoine to become our first chief commercial officer in EMEA,” Choksi added. “Antoine has been fundamental to our success in the region, and this new role plays to his strengths and passion for serving our customers. David, Antoine and the EMEA leadership team will collectively partner to drive our next stage of growth.”

The changes follow hot on the heels of a strong 2023 for Vantage. In October 2023, the firm announced it had sealed a new €2.5 billion partnership to drive expansion of its data center platform in EMEA.

November also saw the company also announce the appointment of Raymond Tong as its new president of the APAC region.