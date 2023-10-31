Vantage Data Centers snags €2.5 billion investment to fuel EMEA growth

Vantage Data Centers has finalized a new €2.5 billion partnership with a consortium of investors as it looks to expand its EMEA data center platform.

First revealed back in April, the investment consortium is led by MEAG, Infranity, and includes funds affiliated with DigitalBridge Group’s investment management platform.

Now the move has been finalized, Vantage Data Centers said the partnership will initially focus on six stabilized data centers based in strategic locations across Europe, which span more than 1.8 million gross square feet and 177MW of IT capacity.

In an announcement, the firm said the additional funds and expertise will open the door to further growth across key strategic markets in the region.

“This investment partnership provides Vantage with multiple partners with deep expertise in digital infrastructure,” said Vantage Data Centers president and CEO Sureel Choksi.

“This transaction provides Vantage with additional capital to continue our expansion in new and existing markets across EMEA, capitalizing on the extraordinary growth opportunities, driving innovation and delivering state-of-the-art sustainable data centers for our customers.”

Vantage provides data centers for leading cloud providers, hyperscalers, and technology businesses, operating across 30 campuses across the North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions.

In Europe, Vantage currently has twelve locations, including four sites in Germany, three in the UK, two in South Africa, as well as campuses in Italy, Poland, and Switzerland.

The firm said these data centers adopt a “forward-looking model” to ensure they are prepared as new technologies such as AI, high-performance computing, and machine learning increasingly gather pace.

“Data centers are the backbone of the increasing digitization of the economy, and we are proud to invest in a portfolio of top-tier hyperscale data centers in Europe,” commented Dominik Damaschke, MEAG’s head of infrastructure equity.

“The investment is another milestone in MEAG‘s strategic expansion into digital infrastructure.”

Infranity managing director and co-head of its equity team, Jamie Hector, said this latest investment will also aid in the push towards economic and sustainability targets.

“Infranity has been a prominent investor in digital infrastructure assets in Europe since its business inception with data centers sitting at the heart of the fast and deep digitization of our economies,” he said.

“This partnership with Vantage embodies a shared vision for economic growth and sustainability.

“This investment highlights our unwavering commitment to advancing cutting-edge digital infrastructure, thereby strengthening our resolve to create a more sustainable and interconnected world.”