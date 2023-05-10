Wasabi Technologies appoints Jon Howes as new EMEA chief

Cloud storage provider Wasabi Technologies has announced the appointment of tech industry veteran Jon Howes as its new vice president and general manager for EMEA.

Howes brings 20 years’ experience to the business, with extensive expertise in scaling go-to-market models for tech companies in EMEA, including Juniper Networks, Oracle, and Infovista.

At Wasabi, his initial priorities include growing the firm’s channel presence, scaling its partners and customer base, as well as strategically increasing its headcount in key European markets - such as the UK, France, and Germany.

Ultimately, Wasabi is looking to build on its recent growth across the region, having snapped up a flagship deal with Liverpool Football Club , as well as 1,800 other new partners.

The firm also revealed it has achieved a near-90% APR growth rate.

“Demand for predictably priced, secure, high-performance cloud storage is growing at an unprecedented pace in EMEA, making Wasabi a perfect fit for the market,” Howes said.

“Our immense traction across Europe is a testament to the value we bring to enterprises and organizations across sports, media and entertainment, surveillance, education, healthcare, and more.”

Wasabi has also established a full go-to-market team to support these growth ambitions, which includes Eric Peters as country manager of Benelux and Southern Europe, Daniel Arabié as his equivalent for Central Europe/DACS, and Kevin Dunn as the lead for the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

The new managerial additions bring extensive sales and channel experience from previous roles at AWS, Cloudian, EMC, Juniper Networks, and Nimble Storage.

“Being at the helm of Wasabi’s EMEA operations is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I look forward to the expansion of Wasabi hot cloud storage in this important region along with our industry-leading team,” Howes added.

Wasabi has positioned itself as a scalable cloud storage provider, with no fees for egress or API requests, and no vendor lock-in.

Its accompanying suite of products and tools includes the recently-announced Wasabi Surveillance Cloud, which offers bottomless storage for video surveillance, and its Carbon Footprint Calculator, which helps partners accurately measure and report on energy use.

The company said its offering is ideal for the channel due to its ease of use, integration functionality, and high level of protection.

Since opening its Amsterdam storage region back in 2019, Wasabi has expanded its capabilities with further storage regions in London, Frankfurt, and Paris to help meet customer data sovereignty needs.

The firm has also raised more than $500 million in funding to support its international expansion ambitions.