HubSpot and Amplitude look to product-led growth with new partnership

Digital analytics provider Amplitude has struck up a new strategic partnership with marketing and sales software specialist, HubSpot.

The expanded collaboration aims to help go-to-market (GTM) teams close more deals by combining HubSpot’s Smart CRM capabilities with Amplitude’s customer behavior data.

HubSpot’s Smart CRM platform equips users with a comprehensive company record to allow marketing, sales, and service teams to access a single, unified view of a customer.

Through the new partnership, teams will now be able to combine these capabilities with Amplitude’s data to target further growth.

Marketers will be able to leverage HubSpot’s enhanced lead scoring with Amplitude insights baked in, which the pair said will provide opportunity to serve up better leads to sales as well as build more targeted marketing campaigns.

HubSpot’s customer health scoring functionality with integrated behavioral insights will also help sales and customer success teams understand the right time for expansions and mitigate the risk of customer churn, the pair added.

"HubSpot customers have told us they want better visibility into user behavior in their products," commented Andy Pitre, HubSpot’s executive vice president of product. “They know this data is key to accelerating growth.

"Our partnership with Amplitude delivers the context organizations need to be successful. When marketing, sales, and support teams are aligned, they can drive better results."

GTM teams will be able to track product usage alongside traditional CRM data, with access to Amplitude charts within their HubSpot dashboards, as well as product usage data and key buying signals to help target customer cohorts. Users can also add HubSpot data to Amplitude to better understand marketing campaign performance.

Additionally, the collaboration is making it easier for HubSpot customers to leverage Amplitude, with swift installation in just minutes and no learning curve. Amplitude is also natively integrated into HubSpot’s App Marketplace.

Commenting on the move, Francois Ajenstat, Amplitude’s chief product officer, said the aim is to help businesses unlock the power of their products and achieve their growth goals.

"Product-led growth is the most efficient way to drive revenue, but it's not easy to pull off,” he explained. “Amplitude and HubSpot are changing that. Instead of wasting time on the wrong leads and the wrong campaigns, teams can use product behavior signals to upsell, convert, and retain more customers."