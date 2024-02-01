Insight strikes new Microsoft agreement to drive cloud growth

Insight Enterprises has signed a new global agreement with Microsoft that includes a multi-year Microsoft Azure consumption commitment as well as a new strategic partnership framework.

Building on the pair’s existing relationship, the agreement will expand the global systems integrator’s range of cloud offerings to include digital solutions built on Azure and Microsoft 365.

The firm said the move will provide clients with streamlined transactions and more competitive Microsoft-aligned products from its ecosystem of partners.

“We have worked with Microsoft for more than 25 years to provide clients with world-class technology,” said Insight CEO Joyce Mullen. “Our clients worldwide want to run as efficiently as possible, and the Azure platform is core to our expertise in cloud, data, AI, cyber security and edge as we address their critical business needs. The power of Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 productivity tools accelerates their ability to digitally transform.”

As a global systems integrator, Insight specializes in architecting, building, and managing solutions for complex IT environments and offers a range of digital transformation services augmented by its network of over 6000 partners.

The firm already collaborates with Microsoft to develop AI-powered solutions for automating complex tasks and driving productivity. It was also one of the first partners to publish offers for Microsoft 365 Copilot and offers a custom Microsoft 365 Copilot Readiness Fast Start accelerator to provide clients with a strategic roadmap for Azure OpenAI Service and the Copilotstack.

Insight said its new agreement will now solidify the growth of its Azure-based ecommerce platform, which will serve as an incubation hub for new offerings on Azure Marketplace.

Commenting on the new agreement, Microsoft’s vice president of worldwide channel sales, David Smith, praised Insight’s “instrumental role” in helping accelerate AI adoption and transformation for customers around the world.

“As leaders across industries seek to keep pace with today’s advancements, they turn to Microsoft and solutions integrators like Insight to innovate on our trusted platform to make their AI strategy a reality,” he said. “Together with partners like Insight, we are bringing comprehensive industry expertise, scale and co-pilot capabilities to organizations seeking to transform every role and business function within their industry.”

As an Azure expert managed service provider and Microsoft solution assessments partner of the year for 2023, Insight boasts 22 Microsoft specializations, the complete set of six Microsoft solutions partner designations, as well as all four available Microsoft security specializations.