Westcon-Comstor inks deal to list privately on AWS marketplace

In a new partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) , Westcon-Comstor will now be able to privately list its vendors’ products directly to the AWS marketplace’s user base.

Westcon-Comstor said the deal would provide it with a “simplified and streamlined route to transacting on AWS marketplace.”

The company will be able to share specific quotes with its 12,000-strong network of global channel partners who, in turn, will then be able to finalize customer transactions on the platform.

In theory, this deal would create an integrated sales process that takes place entirely on the AWS marketplace, minimizing any supply chain issues that could slow down the vendor-customer interactions.

The customers will also benefit from access to Westcon’s offering of vendors and an increased level of choice on the marketplace.

“End-user buyer behavior is evolving rapidly, and this agreement with AWS is all about enabling our partners to sell where their customers want to buy,” Westcon-Comstor CEO David Grant said in the company press release.

“We’re strengthening the position of the channel in the cloud marketplace ecosystem and creating new growth opportunities for our partners and vendors,” he added.

Westcon-Comstor isn’t the only company looking to bolster its cloud presence through Amazon’s enterprise-focused marketplace, either.

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: Salesforce) Equip your teams with the tools to bring new capabilities to market quickly



DOWNLOAD NOW

The company is one of a select number of distributors involved in the designated seller of record (DSOR) programme being rolled out to increase private listings, though it’s the only distributor launching across multiple vendors.

The attraction of the AWS marketplace manifests itself in efficiency; a recent Forrester report stated that streamlined procurement in the AWS Marketplace allows organizations to close deals 50% faster.