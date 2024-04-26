Systal bolsters US presence with new hub in Tampa

Network and security services specialist Systal Technology Solutions has expanded its presence in the US with the opening of a new Network Operations Centre (NOC) in Tampa, Florida.

Founded in 2008, Systal specializes in managed network, cloud, and security transformation, providing a range of IT services tailored to complex enterprise needs. Headquartered in Glasgow, the firm has grown to serve businesses across more than 3,500 sites in 93 countries.

Systal’s new Tampa hub now joins its established locations in the UK, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Slovakia, and Spain, and will act as its headquarters for its US operations.

The company said the new site marks the natural next step in its global expansion as it positions itself to meet rising market demand for managed network, cloud, and cyber security services across North America.

Systal is now one of just two non-ISPs with a physical US Network Operations Centre, according to Gartner’s latest Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services report.

“Expanding our base of operations in the US is pivotal to delivering our high-value services within the country”, said Neil Nicolson, CEO of Systal. “Systal’s strategy is to buck the trend of the “low-cost offshore model” adopted by many organizations to deliver services within the US marketplace. Systal will drive best-in-class services with the best people in the country.

“This is at the core of our delivery model and our scaling presence in the US will only further our capability”.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Systal expansion builds on promising growth

The news follows hot on the heels of a successful period for Systal, which saw the company register consecutive years of double-digit growth, including 77% over the last year. The firm said its recognition as one of the fastest growing UK technology businesses stems from its commitment to “higher quality delivery excellence.”

Systal’s new US headquarters will now serve as the company’s hub for operations in the region, where its team of engineers will work to manage, monitor, and optimize network performance for its client base across North America.

Commenting on the expansion, Tampa mayor Jane Castor said Systal has joined a city well-equipped to facilitate its future growth ambitions.

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: HPE) Get tips on how you can maximize efficiency and security

“Tampa’s rise as one of the fastest-growing tech hubs for talent continues to attract leading cyber security companies from around the globe,” she commented.

“It was a pleasure to meet the Systal team during their site visit and I am thrilled they have chosen Tampa for their US headquarters.

“They will find the high-quality talent, collaborative community, and supportive ecosystem they need to continue growing.”