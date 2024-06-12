Oracle and Google Cloud join forces to streamline multi-cloud deployments

Oracle has teamed up with Google Cloud in a bid to simplify cloud migration and multi-cloud deployment and management.

Through Google Cloud’s Cross-Cloud Interconnect, organizations will be able to combine Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Google Cloud technologies for general-purpose workloads with no cross-cloud data transfer charges.

It will initially be available for customers onboarding in 11 global regions, while later this year a new offering, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, will launch with the same features and pricing as OCI.

"Customers want the flexibility to use multiple clouds," said Oracle chairman and CTO Larry Ellison.

"By putting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure hardware in Google Cloud datacenters, customers can benefit from the best possible database and network performance."

Oracle Database@Google Cloud will give customers direct access to Oracle database services running on OCI and deployed in Google Cloud data centers.

The will provide flexible options to simplify and help the migration of Oracle databases to Google Cloud, the firms said, including compatibility with migration tools such as Oracle Zero-Downtime Migration.

Through Google Cloud Marketplace, customers will be able to buy Oracle database services using their existing Google Cloud commitments, maintaining existing Oracle license benefits such as Bring Your Own License and discount programs such as Oracle Support Rewards.

Users can connect their Oracle data with Google’s AI services, including Vertex AI and Gemini foundation models, for applications such as customer service, employee services, creative studios and developer environments.

The companies plan to kick off with regions in North America and Europe. Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Autonomous Database Service, and Oracle Real Application Clusters will launch later this year across the US East region, US West, UK South, and Germany Central, expanding soon after to more regions worldwide.

Meanwhile, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Google Cross-Cloud Interconnect will allow customers to use a direct, low latency interconnection between OCI and Google Cloud, run multiple Oracle applications on OCI and Google Cloud and build new cloud native applications using Google Cloud and OCI technologies including Google Cloud’s AI capabilities.

Google said that, over the years, joint enterprise customers have been asking for a unified framework allowing them to use Oracle’s database and enterprise application offerings with Google Cloud offerings and AI solutions such as Gemini and Vertex AI to modernize and accelerate cloud migrations.

"However, as customers explored the existing multi-vendor, multi-cloud options, these solutions lacked sufficient choice and the native integration options to meet customers' technical and commercial requirements," said director of product management, databases, Gurmeet Goindi and director of product management, databases, Karan Batta.

Customers often faced extra costs such as cross-cloud data transfer charges, and missed out on end-to-end enterprise-grade support for these architectures.

"This partnership is an investment and innovation on behalf of our joint customers to address these challenges," they said.