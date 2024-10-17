UiPath and SAP team up to streamline cloud migrations

UiPath and SAP have unveiled a new integration designed to help SAP customers boost their automation capabilities and streamline cloud migrations.

Slated for release this month, the enterprise automation specialist’s UiPath Platform is being integrated with SAP Build Process Automation and delivered as a new SAP Solution Extension.

The offering has been designed to facilitate the automation of business processes at scale across diverse IT environments – including both SAP and non-SAP systems – to drive transformation, streamline cloud migrations, and reduced costs.

In an announcement, Michael Ameling, EVP and chief product officer at SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP SE, said the offering caters to customers’ preference for a “holistic approach” to end-to-end automation.

“We’re excited to welcome the market-leading capabilities of UiPath into the SAP Build Process Automation solution,” he commented. “As an SAP solution extension, we can provide customers with the critical ability to scale and deploy enterprise automation across their entire organization.”

With the new extension, customers will be able to leverage SAP’s portfolio of enterprise automation tools, which include integration platform as a service (iPaaS), process mining, and robotic process automation (RPA).

It also presents a simplified migration process to SAP S/4HANA Cloud by automating repetitive tasks - such as the preparation, synchronization, and cleaning of data between source and target systems – to speed up the migration process and reduce risks.

Additionally, the pair said the integration will also help organizations build industry compliant best practices and end-to-end processes to create a “digital thread” that connects all applications, productivity tools, as well as legacy systems.

Commenting on the new offering, UiPath’s chief product officer, Graham Sheldon said the two companies have worked closely to create “one of the most comprehensive, integrated automation offerings on the market.”

“This helps SAP users automate business processes across their entire enterprise and drive the rapid deployment of AI,” he added.

“By offering the UiPath Business Automation Platform within the SAP Build Process Automation solution, customers can achieve more impactful business outcomes, accelerate transformation with automation, and gain added trust and compliance within their automation programs.”