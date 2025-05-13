Dell partners with 6WIND to drive virtualized networking capabilities

Dell Technologies has announced a strategic collaboration with virtualized network functions specialist 6WIND, aimed at communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprise IT organizations in EMEA.

Through Dell's OEM solutions program, the partnership sees the introduction of the 6WIND solution powered by Dell Technologies, which the company describes as a "comprehensive and high-performance combination" of Dell infrastructure and 6WIND's Virtual Service Router (VSR) solutions.

6WIND's VSR offerings are now available as part of the Dell product portfolio, providing CSPs and enterprise IT organizations in EMEA with seamless access to infrastructure paired with high-performance virtualized network functions.

"We are thrilled to announce the strategic collaboration with 6WIND, which brings unmatched advancements in virtualized networking to CSPs and enterprises across EMEA, helping them build innovative, agile, and sustainable communication infrastructure," commented Sanjay Tyagi, Dell's vice president and general manager of OEM Solutions, EMEA.

Efficiency

Dell said the new offering has been designed to deliver "unmatched efficiency" and simplify the deployment of advanced network solutions – ultimately enabling enterprises and CSPs to meet the growing demand for broadband access, mobile network security, as well as secure B2B services.

By leveraging Dell's PowerEdge servers as hosts for 6WIND's VSR use cases, the collaboration aims to help organizations address networking challenges through sustainable, scalable, and competitive solutions.

Benefits

By adding 6WIND into its portfolio, Dell said organizations will be able to leverage integrated solutions with convenient and faster deployment times for speedier time-to-value.

Partners, resellers, and distributors can also order the integrated solution directly through Dell for smooth accessibility and application across broadband access, mobile network security, and B2B services.

Additionally, the companies said the collaboration reinforces their shared commitment to delivering "environmentally sustainable and scalable solutions" to organizations on their digital transformation journeys.

"This collaboration combines the best of 6WIND's virtualized network functions and Dell PowerEdge servers," said Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND. "Together, we are not only accelerating the deployment of modern networks but also providing highly competitive and efficient solutions for businesses navigating their digital transformation agendas."