Dell partners with 6WIND to drive virtualized networking capabilities
The new collaboration brings "unmatched advancements" in virtualized networking to CSPs and enterprises in EMEA, according to Dell
Dell Technologies has announced a strategic collaboration with virtualized network functions specialist 6WIND, aimed at communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprise IT organizations in EMEA.
Through Dell's OEM solutions program, the partnership sees the introduction of the 6WIND solution powered by Dell Technologies, which the company describes as a "comprehensive and high-performance combination" of Dell infrastructure and 6WIND's Virtual Service Router (VSR) solutions.
6WIND's VSR offerings are now available as part of the Dell product portfolio, providing CSPs and enterprise IT organizations in EMEA with seamless access to infrastructure paired with high-performance virtualized network functions.
"We are thrilled to announce the strategic collaboration with 6WIND, which brings unmatched advancements in virtualized networking to CSPs and enterprises across EMEA, helping them build innovative, agile, and sustainable communication infrastructure," commented Sanjay Tyagi, Dell's vice president and general manager of OEM Solutions, EMEA.
Efficiency
Dell said the new offering has been designed to deliver "unmatched efficiency" and simplify the deployment of advanced network solutions – ultimately enabling enterprises and CSPs to meet the growing demand for broadband access, mobile network security, as well as secure B2B services.
By leveraging Dell's PowerEdge servers as hosts for 6WIND's VSR use cases, the collaboration aims to help organizations address networking challenges through sustainable, scalable, and competitive solutions.
Benefits
By adding 6WIND into its portfolio, Dell said organizations will be able to leverage integrated solutions with convenient and faster deployment times for speedier time-to-value.
ChannelPro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Partners, resellers, and distributors can also order the integrated solution directly through Dell for smooth accessibility and application across broadband access, mobile network security, and B2B services.
Additionally, the companies said the collaboration reinforces their shared commitment to delivering "environmentally sustainable and scalable solutions" to organizations on their digital transformation journeys.
"This collaboration combines the best of 6WIND's virtualized network functions and Dell PowerEdge servers," said Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND. "Together, we are not only accelerating the deployment of modern networks but also providing highly competitive and efficient solutions for businesses navigating their digital transformation agendas."
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
The UK's ICT sector struggling with technical debt
News As AI fuels expensive innovation, analysts advise organizations to track their technical debt and prioritize accordingly
-
Will Britain have a four-day week in five years?
News Survey suggests British companies are in favour of a four-day working week