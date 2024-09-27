HPE’s Aruba channel overhaul looks to “simplify” client engagement

HPE has announced plans to streamline its channel businesses into a single, unified organization in a move the firm said will improve efficiency and outcomes for partners.

From November 1, the HPE Aruba Networking channel team and the HPE channel and partner ecosystem will operate as a single, combined organization within the tech giant's Global Sales division.

The streamlined framework will enable partners to work with HPE through a single interface and simplified engagement model.

In a blog post, Simon Ewington, HPE’s SVP of worldwide channel and partner ecosystem, and Alain Carpentier, SVP of worldwide sales at HPE Aruba Networking, said the new model will strengthen its wider partner strategy and deliver a seamless engagement experience across its edge-to-cloud portfolio – without losing specialized focus on networking.

“This integration takes into consideration HPE’s broader go-to-market strategy that includes having true ropes to the ground for our specialist sellers while maintaining multi-BU solution focused conversations with partners and customers,” the pair explained.

“We need both specialization and solution-selling skills to win in the market.”

HPE Partner Ready Vantage

The move to integrate the Aruba Networking channel team, a company HPE acquired back in 2015, follows the firm's channel refresh last November.

Marking the start of its fiscal year 2024, the firm revamped its sales model to increase investment in the channel – a move it said has generated tighter integrations for partners, as well as new innovations.

HPE’s Partner Ready Vantage program features tracks for both HPE and HPE Aruba Networking based on a common blueprint that has been designed to deliver a consistent experience and flexibility to address the differences across the company’s portfolio.

Currently, more than 2,000 partners are enrolled in the initiative.

HPE said the new integration comes in response to partners’ requests for a “simplified engagement process” to help drive efficiency when working with customers on their infrastructure needs.

“This integration provides a great opportunity for our channel partners to have an improved experience working with HPE,” Ewington and Carpentier added.

“Customers today expect to be connected anywhere and everywhere – our partners demand the same when working with HPE.

“As we bring together these teams and provide a single interface for partner engagement, partners will benefit from access to our broad portfolio of solutions.”

Networking double-down

The overhaul comes as HPE edges closer to the completion of its $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks, which it expects to close either later this year or in early 2025.

The move will see the combined business leverage AI technologies to create improved user and operator experiences to drive outcomes for high-performance networks and data centers.

HPE said the acquisition marks a “doubling down” on its commitment to networking, with the move set to leave the business “better positioned to deliver new industry-leading solutions, win against competitors, and attract new flagship customers.”