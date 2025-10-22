Mimecast names Graham Douglas as chief customer and revenue officer

The experienced industry leader has been promoted just eight months after joining the security vendor as SVP of the Americas

Mimecast has announced the appointment of Graham Douglas as its new chief customer and revenue officer (CCRO), as the human risk management vendor eyes its next phase of growth.

A seasoned go-to-market leader, Douglas first joined the company back in March as senior vice president of the Americas and has spent more than two decades’ building and scaling high-performing teams across the cyber security and tech sectors.

Prior to joining Mimecast, he served in senior global leadership roles at Cloudera, Momentive AI, and Oracle, where he led enterprise sales teams across North America and Europe during a ten-year spell.

In his new role as Mimecast’s CCRO, he is tasked with overseeing the vendor’s global customer and revenue operations, uniting customer success, sales, and go-to-market strategy to drive value for both partners and customers.

“Graham joined Mimecast eight months ago and has demonstrated his expertise in customer engagement and his strength in running large global sales organizations since day one,” said Mimecast CEO, Marc van Zadelhoff, in an announcement.

“His passion for building trusted customer relationships and his operational rigor will help us deliver even greater value to our customers and partners worldwide.”

Headquartered in London, Mimecast specializes in human risk management, with its AI-powered platform designed to protect organizations, safeguard their data, and engage employees in reducing risk.

Since its founding in 2003, the firm has grown to serve more than 42,000 businesses around the world.

Mimecast eyes future expansion

Looking ahead, Mimecast said Douglas’s proven track record of delivering customer-centric growth and operational excellence – combined with his global perspective and cybersecurity expertise – made him the ‘ideal fit’ for the next phase of its expansion.

“I am thrilled to take on this role at such a pivotal moment in Mimecast’s journey,” commented Douglas.

“Our commitment to innovation and customer success is unmatched in the industry. I look forward to working with our talented teams across the globe to help our customers thrive and to drive the next era of Mimecast’s growth.”

