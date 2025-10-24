Commvault bolsters European leadership with double appointment
Former Cohesity duo Martin Gittins and Mark Molyneux take on new leadership roles as the vendor looks to strengthen its presence in the region
Commvault has announced a brace of new leadership appointments for North Europe as the cyber resilience specialist looks to strengthen its presence across the UK and Ireland, Benelux, and the Nordics.
The move sees Martin Gittins become area vice president (AVP) for the region, while Mark Molyneux joins the business from Cohesity and will serve as field chief technology officer (CTO).
Gittins first joined the vendor back in February to lead strategic accounts for EMEA, with a focus on Commvault’s top 100 enterprise accounts in the region. Prior to that, he held the same role at Cohesity and has previously worked closely with enterprise accounts at Hitachi Vantara, Dell EMC, and HPE.
As AVP for North Europe, Gittins will lead the firm’s growth, leadership, and strategy efforts across the region.
“I’m pleased that Martin is taking on this new position in the company,” said Richard Gadd, Commvault’s senior vice president for EMEA.
“His proven track record, deep understanding of the region, and commitment to empowering teams will be instrumental as we continue to expand our impact across North Europe and deliver outstanding outcomes for our customers.
”Fellow former Cohesity executive Mark Molyneux also joins the business as field CTO, bringing more than 35 years’ industry experience to the role. A certified DORA compliance specialist and digital operational resilience officer, he previously spent three years serving as Cohesity’s CTO for the EMEA region.
His career has also included a stint at Dell, where he advised leading IT and financial institutions on technology, as well as various leadership roles in storage, data protection, virtualization, and cloud at banking giant Barclays.
In his new role, Molyneux will work with customers and partners to strengthen their resilience posture, advance recoveries, and stay ahead of evolving cybersecurity threats.
“We’re thrilled to have Mark join our team as we continue to help our customers in the region strengthen their cyber resilience posture,” commented Darren Thomson, field CTO EMEAI at Commvault.
“His expertise and passion for cyber resilience and preparedness will be invaluable in helping our customers navigate today’s complex security landscape and drive innovation throughout North Europe.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
