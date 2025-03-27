ESET looks to ‘empower’ partners with cybersecurity portfolio updates

Cybersecurity solutions provider ESET has launched a series of updates to its business portfolio and ESET PROTECT platform to help partners tackle growing security challenges.

Announced at the firm’s ESET World 2025 event in Las Vegas, the updates include enhanced managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities, ransomware remediation, improvements to ESET Cloud Office Security, as well as broader availability of ESET’s AI Advisor tool.

ESET said these updates will help MSPs and channel partners address critical industry challenges such as growing market competition, scaling cybersecurity services, and mitigating security advanced threats.

Designed to help bridge the cybersecurity skills gap, ESET’s enhanced MDR service aims to help MSPs function as managed security service providers (MSSPs), regardless of the size of their business.

ESET said the service will enable MSPs to provide detection and response to clients’ security incidents at an average of just 20 minutes.

Preparing partners for emerging threats

MSPs and channel partners can also now leverage ESET’s Ransomware Remediation to help prevent and tackle ransomware attacks against their clients through secure backups of critical data and automated file recovery and restoration.

Free for channel partners’ customers with ESET PROTECT Advanced tier and above, the feature complements ESET’s existing Ransomware Shield to minimize downtime and cost for clients.

The revamp also includes improvements to ESET’s Cloud Office Security solution to help protect clients against phishing attacks.

The offering now features anti-spoofing capabilities to detect and block imposter messages, as well as homoglyph protection to identify disguised malicious domains and URLs.

Additionally, ESET is also making its AI Advisor tool available to more of its EDR/XDR customers - including those with Enterprise, Elite, and MDR subscriptions - while performance updates are also in the pipeline, the company revealed.

‘Long-term success’

In an announcement, ESET said these latest enhancements will help drive partner profitability, forge stronger, trust-based relationships with customers, as well as improve MSP flexibility.

“At ESET, we understand the critical challenges MSPs face in today’s fast-evolving cybersecurity landscape, from tackling talent shortages to scaling services for diverse clients,” commented Michal Jankech, ESET’s vice president of Enterprise & SMB/MSP.

“By integrating advanced AI capabilities, and providing tailored training programs, we empower our partners in North America to deliver exceptional protection, build trust with their clients, and grow their businesses.

“Our commitment is to ensure MSPs have the tools and support they need to stay ahead of emerging threats and drive long-term success.”