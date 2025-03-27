ESET looks to ‘empower’ partners with cybersecurity portfolio updates

News
By ( ChannelPro ) published

MSPs and channel partners can now leverage features such as an enhanced MDR service and ransomware remediation

Application security concept image showing a digitized padlock placed upon a digital platform.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cybersecurity solutions provider ESET has launched a series of updates to its business portfolio and ESET PROTECT platform to help partners tackle growing security challenges.

Announced at the firm’s ESET World 2025 event in Las Vegas, the updates include enhanced managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities, ransomware remediation, improvements to ESET Cloud Office Security, as well as broader availability of ESET’s AI Advisor tool.

ESET said these updates will help MSPs and channel partners address critical industry challenges such as growing market competition, scaling cybersecurity services, and mitigating security advanced threats.

Designed to help bridge the cybersecurity skills gap, ESET’s enhanced MDR service aims to help MSPs function as managed security service providers (MSSPs), regardless of the size of their business.

ESET said the service will enable MSPs to provide detection and response to clients’ security incidents at an average of just 20 minutes.

Preparing partners for emerging threats

MSPs and channel partners can also now leverage ESET’s Ransomware Remediation to help prevent and tackle ransomware attacks against their clients through secure backups of critical data and automated file recovery and restoration.

Free for channel partners’ customers with ESET PROTECT Advanced tier and above, the feature complements ESET’s existing Ransomware Shield to minimize downtime and cost for clients.

The revamp also includes improvements to ESET’s Cloud Office Security solution to help protect clients against phishing attacks.

The offering now features anti-spoofing capabilities to detect and block imposter messages, as well as homoglyph protection to identify disguised malicious domains and URLs.

Additionally, ESET is also making its AI Advisor tool available to more of its EDR/XDR customers - including those with Enterprise, Elite, and MDR subscriptions - while performance updates are also in the pipeline, the company revealed.

‘Long-term success’

In an announcement, ESET said these latest enhancements will help drive partner profitability, forge stronger, trust-based relationships with customers, as well as improve MSP flexibility.

“At ESET, we understand the critical challenges MSPs face in today’s fast-evolving cybersecurity landscape, from tackling talent shortages to scaling services for diverse clients,” commented Michal Jankech, ESET’s vice president of Enterprise & SMB/MSP.

“By integrating advanced AI capabilities, and providing tailored training programs, we empower our partners in North America to deliver exceptional protection, build trust with their clients, and grow their businesses.

“Our commitment is to ensure MSPs have the tools and support they need to stay ahead of emerging threats and drive long-term success.”

MORE FROM ITPRO

Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

Latest in Security
Application security concept image showing a digitized padlock placed upon a digital platform.
ESET looks to ‘empower’ partners with cybersecurity portfolio updates
NHS logo displayed on a smartphone screen in white lettering on a blue background.
NHS supplier hit with £3m fine for security failings that led to attack
OpenAI logo and branding pictured at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
OpenAI announces five-fold increase in bug bounty reward
Cybersecurity concept image symbolizing third-party data breaches with give padlock symbols and one pictured in red, signifying a security breach.
These five countries recorded the most third-party data breaches last year
Phishing concept image showing an email symbol with fishing hook.
Have I Been Pwned owner Troy Hunt’s mailing list compromised in phishing attack
23andMe logo and branding pictured on a sign outside the company headquarters in Sunnyvale, California.
Millions of 23andMe users’ genetic data could be up for grabs – and experts worry it’s a looming privacy nightmare
Latest in News
Application security concept image showing a digitized padlock placed upon a digital platform.
ESET looks to ‘empower’ partners with cybersecurity portfolio updates
Databricks logo and branding pictured on a MacBook Pro screen.
Databricks and Anthropic are teaming up on agentic AI development – here’s what it means for customers
Dell Technologies logo and branding pictured at the company&#039;s stall at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.
Scale of Dell job cuts laid bare as firm sheds 10% of staff in a year
Male employee sitting at a desk working on a laptop with earphones in and books scattered on desk.
Employees want purpose, and they’re willing to quit to find it – upskilling, career growth, and work-life balance have shifted priorities for workers
NHS logo displayed on a smartphone screen in white lettering on a blue background.
NHS supplier hit with £3m fine for security failings that led to attack
OpenAI logo and branding pictured at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
OpenAI announces five-fold increase in bug bounty reward
More about security
NHS logo displayed on a smartphone screen in white lettering on a blue background.

NHS supplier hit with £3m fine for security failings that led to attack
OpenAI logo and branding pictured at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

OpenAI announces five-fold increase in bug bounty reward
A photo of UNSW&#039;s Sunswift 7 car pictured in front of Uluru in Australia&#039;s Northern Territory.

How UNSW’s Sunswift Racing and Ericsson achieved cross-country connectivity in Australia’s outback
See more latest
Most Popular
Databricks logo and branding pictured on a MacBook Pro screen.
Databricks and Anthropic are teaming up on agentic AI development – here’s what it means for customers
Dell Technologies logo and branding pictured at the company&#039;s stall at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.
Scale of Dell job cuts laid bare as firm sheds 10% of staff in a year
Male employee sitting at a desk working on a laptop with earphones in and books scattered on desk.
Employees want purpose, and they’re willing to quit to find it – upskilling, career growth, and work-life balance have shifted priorities for workers
NHS logo displayed on a smartphone screen in white lettering on a blue background.
NHS supplier hit with £3m fine for security failings that led to attack
OpenAI logo and branding pictured at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
OpenAI announces five-fold increase in bug bounty reward
Digital handshake concept with Hand shake between two businessmen with digital hand
SYSPRO appoints Josef Al-Sibaie to spearhead global expansion
ChatGPT logo and branding pictured in white coloring against a black backdrop.
DeepSeek and Anthropic have a long way to go to catch ChatGPT: OpenAI's flagship chatbot is still far and away the most popular AI tool in offices globally
A telephoto shot of Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP at Oracle NetSuite, pictured from the waist up speaking onstage at the opening keynote of SuiteConnect London 2025.
‘Every feature that comes into NetSuite over the coming years is going to have AI’: NetSuite’s Evan Goldberg on the future of the platform and how AI will drive customer success
Cybersecurity concept image symbolizing third-party data breaches with give padlock symbols and one pictured in red, signifying a security breach.
These five countries recorded the most third-party data breaches last year
Phishing concept image showing an email symbol with fishing hook.
Have I Been Pwned owner Troy Hunt’s mailing list compromised in phishing attack