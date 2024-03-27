Check Point customers to gain access to Azure OpenAI service under new Microsoft partnership
Check Point’s Infinity AI Copilot will leverage Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service and suite of large language models
Cyber security provider Check Point has announced a new partnership with Microsoft to enhance its Infinity AI Copilot offering with the Azure OpenAI service.
Check Point’s Infinity AI Copilot service leverages automation to deliver security administration improvements, as well as faster incident mitigation and response.
By automating both common and complex security tasks using AI, the solution helps to lighten workloads for security teams while tackling the most sophisticated cyber attacks.
Thanks to the new collaboration, Infinity AI Copilot will now benefit from the Redmond giant’s advanced large language models (LLMs) which will allow the solution to more effectively address a wide range of security challenges.
"Our collaboration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service represents a significant leap forward in our mission to offer the most advanced AI-driven security solutions," said Eyal Manor, Check Point’s vice president of product management.
"By combining Microsoft’s AI expertise and tools with our deep understanding of cyber security across networks, clouds and devices, we are setting new benchmarks for what organizations can achieve in their battle against expanding cyber threats with limited IT resources."
Check Point eyes advanced AI capabilities
With the addition of Azure OpenAI service, Check Point said Infinity AI Copilot customers will be able to leverage advanced AI capabilities to drive down the time required to complete security tasks – such as event analysis, troubleshooting, and policy changes - by up to 90%.
The solution also promises improved incident response that covers large scale threat hunting, operational analysis, remediation, and incident solution, while offering unified, cloud-delivered security across the entire Check Point Infinity Platform.
Additionally, Check Point will work to protect the LLMs from critical vulnerabilities such as prompt injection, bypassing of security controls, harmful speech, and hallucinations.
The firm said it has even developed its own prompt engineering that utilizes retrieval augmented generation (RAG) best practice, which Infinity AI Copilot will leverage to ramp up its reliability and accuracy with facts checked from Check Point sources – including its CheckMates community forum, as well as its own product documentation and internal databases.
Commenting on the partnership, Anat Gil, partners lead for Microsoft South-East Europe, said the move underlines the companies’ shared commitment to enhance cyber security using AI technology.
“By integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service with Check Point Infinity AI Copilot, we are not only advancing the capabilities of AI in protecting digital environments but also empowering organizations to navigate the digital landscape securely and confidently, greatly enhancing the effectiveness of their current security personnel," Gil said.
