Rubrik and Pure Storage collaborate on multi layered data resilience architecture

Zero trust security specialist, Rubrik, and Pure Storage have announced a new partnership to help organizations navigate the challenges of exponential data growth in the modern security landscape.

The collaboration combines key elements of Rubrik's Security Cloud and the Pure Storage Platform to create a three-layered reference architecture capable of ensuring uptime and defense against the growing number of cyber threats.

Announcing the partnership, the CEO of Pure Storage, Charles Giancarlo, said enterprises now require multi layered architecture to outpace and counteract bad actors.

"The combination of Pure Storage and Rubrik delivers a solution designed to strengthen defenses while continuously evolving and scaling," he said. "Together, we're committed to providing businesses with a robust, adaptive framework that drives true cyber resilience, helping them stay ahead in a complex cyber security landscape."

Triple-layered defense

The two companies said the collaboration had conjured up a new, three-layered strategy that covers rapid defense, data security, and archival location.

With the first layer, customers will have access to a feature on the Pure Storage Platform that allows them to use 'immutable snapshots' for rapid recovery and near-zero recovery time objectives during a cyber attack. The snapshots are stored in a secure enclave which is only accessible to designated contacts that have been authenticated via Pure Storage Support.

The second layer works to protect data stored on the Pure Storage FlashArray, with Rubrik's Security Cloud providing immutable and on-site backup through the Rubrik Secure Vault. This works alongside additional capabilities such as anomaly detection, threat monitoring, threat hunting, sensitive data monitoring, user intelligence, and orchestrated recovery.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The third and final layer focuses on archival storage to aid with data recovery, with Pure Storage's FlashBlade//S and FlashBlade//E solutions offering flexible and cost-effective options depending on the customer's needs.

Critical priority

Data growth is outpacing the ability to secure it and mitigate its risk, according to 66% of IT security leaders in Rubrik Zero Labs latest report. In response, Rubrik's co-founder and CEO, Bipul Sinha, said the company's new partnership with Pure Storage represents an opportunity for customers to bolster their cyber resilience.

"As more and more organizations realize that cyber resilience is the most essential cyber security strategy, Pure Storage and Rubrik have come together to deliver the most complete cyber resilient hyper cloud solution," he explained.

"Having spent time with Charlie discussing cyber resilience, it became evident that our two companies had a tremendous opportunity to help our customers with data security and business continuity."