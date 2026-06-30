Simplicity and unity will win the fight against AI cyberattacks
How MSPs can turn the rise of AI-driven breaches into a business advantage
In the age of AI, perimeter defense alone is no longer enough. Traditional methods for securing IT estates are horribly vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated AI tools, leading to a rapid degradation of many organizations’ defenses.
On a global scale, in April, the news broke of Claude Mythos’ limited release and the danger it could pose to cybersecurity worldwide. The hyper-powerful AI model rapidly uncovered flaws and vulnerabilities in defense systems that had lain dormant for years, threatening the integrity of banking systems, energy networks, and more.
In the UK, more than three-quarters of UK businesses have suffered a cyber incident in the past year. What’s more, 43% of UK IT decision-makers identified AI-powered attacks as the single biggest risk they face over the next 12 months, ahead of traditional threats such as ransomware, phishing, and data breaches.
Turning lemons into lemonade
Clearly, there’s plenty of cause for concern here – the challenge is significant, and the potential damage could reach far beyond companies’ bottom lines. But that doesn’t mean the IT industry should throw up its hands and accept the inevitable. Rather, the rapid growth in AI-driven breaches is a sign that a new approach is needed.
For managed service providers (MSPs) in particular, the evolving threat of AI presents a business opportunity rather than just another security burden. As customers seek to handle cloud patching complexity, regional compliance differences, and increasingly automated attacks, MSPs that can unify security, operations, and automation in a single offering will be best placed to improve service quality and usability – and so unlock increased profitability.
This isn’t wishful thinking: organizations are making plans to invest in technology that can help them tackle the AI challenge. AI and advanced threat preparedness is the top spending commitment for UK organizations over the next 12 to 24 months, cited by 41% of 1,500 IT decisionmakers ManageEngine recently surveyed.
Simpler, faster
There is also a growing gap between how quickly organizations detect incidents and how long it takes them to recover, which is where MSPs can provide real value. The majority (94%) of UK organizations detect incidents within 24 hours, and nearly half recover within 10 days. However, 26% said recovery can extend beyond 10 days, with a smaller proportion taking more than 20 days.
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In response to that inefficiency, MSPs can help by reducing tool sprawl, standardising workflows, responding quickly to incident reports, and packaging up more resilient service tiers. Clients will pay for this kind of rationalisation and streamlining, providing, as it does, a crucial way to reduce the time between a security incident and a successful resolution.
Putting operational tech at the center
MSPs can also provide value in the battle against AI-driven cyberattacks by including operational technology (OT) in the development of security systems as a priority rather than an afterthought. OT is becoming part of the managed risk surface and requires the same disciplined approach MSPs already apply to IT – not least because OT software may traditionally have been seen as ‘lower-risk’, and therefore less diligently patched.
Again, the core benefit MSPs can provide clients with here is acting as the single point of contact that draws together oversight of all potential vulnerabilities. As organizations’ digital estates become ever more complex, applying security policies and automations to OT as well as back-office apps and systems can be a major headache.
MSPs with expertise across the board can not only build a unified policy to defend the entire attack surface – they can also radically simplify day-to-day management for client IT teams.
AI is turning the threat of cyberattack into a many-armed monster, hitting harder and in more places than ever before. In the face of this ramped-up threat, MSPs are uniquely placed to offer a unified, simplified service – and in that sense, the rise of AI breaches could be a real business opportunity.
Vimal is a presales and strategic accounts manager with 13 years of experience in technical sales, account management and customer success.
He has deep technical expertise in consulting and implementing ITSM, ITOM, SIEM, endpoint management, CRM, ATS, and HCM/HRIS applications globally.
His expertise has been to drive revenue and market share increase by consistently delivering customer-focused solutions, demonstrating product value, and building the foundation for loyal, long-term customer relationships.
He enjoys playing cricket, reading, and travelling in his spare time.
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