LevelBlue launches new partner program that’s “built for the future”

LevelBlue has announced the launch of a new partner program for global managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), and resellers.

Unveiled at this years’ Channel Partners 2025 Conference and Expo, the new LevelBlue Partner Programme features a flexible, consumption-based model alongside managed and unmanaged services to help partners simplify security, scale, and drive revenue.

The firm said partners will have access to a comprehensive suite of easy-to-integrate security services to help keep business protected, while reducing deployment time, initial investments, as well as fixed contracts.

In an announcement, Cian Harrington, director of LevelBlue’s partner channel, described the new program as “built for the future” as partners face an increasing number of obstacles to competing and differentiating themselves.

“We’re giving our partners the ability to adapt, scale, and innovate without friction,” he explained. “In today’s ever-evolving security landscape, this kind of flexibility isn’t just a benefit - it’s a necessity,” he said.

“The LevelBlue Partner Programme ensures that a business’ security solutions remain strong, smart, agile, and built for the modern world.”

LevelBlue eyes simplified security

The new program has been geared towards helping partners better leverage LevelBlue’s range of managed network security services, strategic consulting, and security solutions, and providing tailored offerings to meet their requirements.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These offerings include LevelBlue USM Anywhere for integrated threat intelligence, as well as solutions that cover managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, and incident response.

Similarly, email security options powered by Check Point and managed endpoint security powered by SentinelOne are available, the firm said.

The new program framework now features a consumption-based model with three tiers based on different partner requirements - ‘Core’, ‘MSSP/MSP’, as well as ‘MSSP+’ for the full gamut of tools and resources.

There’s also additional in-depth training and dedicated support on offer across the tiers, which the firm said will help partners accelerate their growth and deliver seamless security through a single, integrated service.

Expansion

LevelBlue is also continuing to add to its global network of MSPs, MSSPs, and resellers across North America, EMEA, Latin America, and APAC, and has expanded strategic alliances with partners such as Mindfire Technologies, as well as forging new distribution relationships with the likes of Renaissance.

Michael Conway, Renaissance’s managing director, said the firm’s partnership with LevelBlue is “bringing critical cyber security services to businesses through MSPs and MSSPs in Ireland.”

“With LevelBlue’s new partner program, we can meet this rising demand to stay ahead of emerging threats with simplified security while also scaling our business,” he added.

“We're excited about everything their program has to offer in helping to drive our growth."