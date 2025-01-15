How the channel can simplify cybersecurity to build trust and agility for SMBs

In the modern digital age, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are prioritizing cybersecurity and data protection to enhance their digital agility, according to research. Despite being stretched thin with daily operations, these businesses recognize the growing importance of cybersecurity, especially as they integrate advanced technologies like AI. However, navigating the complexities of cybersecurity remains a challenge.

This presents an opportunity for channel companies to transform cybersecurity from a perceived burden into a competitive advantage. By promoting 'security-first' strategies, channel companies can enhance their product security and empower SMBs with the knowledge to strengthen their resilience in the digital economy.

Fostering trusted relationships

Cybersecurity can be complex, and SMBs are increasingly seeking tech solutions and expert advice to navigate these challenges. This presents a significant growth opportunity for technology providers and resellers who can assist with all aspects of managing cyber risks, from design and integration to ongoing maintenance and support.

By acting as trusted advisors, taking an active role in promoting solutions which are safe by default, advising on best practices, and shifting the burden of security onto bigger and better-resourced tech vendors, channel companies can mitigate risks while building trust and fostering stronger relationships.

Focusing on fundamentals

Very often cyber incidents and breaches occur because the ‘basics’ have been overlooked. These seemingly simple but important steps significantly lower risks but despite this, many SMBs still struggle to implement them effectively. By helping put the basics in place, channel companies can provide huge value to their customers.

For example, many SMBs do not have the knowledge or experience to conduct effective third-party assessments and select vendors who meet their security needs. Channel partners can demonstrate how they take security seriously and reduce this burden by helping customers better understand their unique cybersecurity risks and recommending vendors who meet their needs.

Additionally, many cybersecurity vulnerabilities occur through poor implementation or integration of systems into a customer’s environment. Conversely, it is always more efficient to get security in place at the point of deployment for new tech, rather than retrofit it later. For example, ensuring that the right security patching process is in place for new software, or that user access has been integrated into a customer’s existing single sign-on solution with multi-factor authentication (MFA) enabled by default.

In the event of a cyber attack, channel companies play a crucial role in ensuring that customers can recover their data and systems by implementing and testing appropriate data backups and recovery tools to ensure they function correctly.

By acting as a trusted intermediary who truly understands their customers’ security needs and guiding them to the solutions and practices that are right for their business, channel companies can create a competitive advantage and foster enduring relationships with their customers.

Leveraging cloud solutions

Cybersecurity can be a heavy lift for SMBs and they’re unlikely to have the capacity or expertise to continually monitor security logs, identify anomalies or potential attacks and respond to them. Channel companies can assist customers in adopting a highly effective cyber security approach by prioritizing a cloud-first strategy.

Modern cloud services offer significant economies of scale and enhanced security capabilities that are otherwise out of reach for SMBs. By leveraging the cloud, customers can outsource many cybersecurity tasks, such as patching and security updates, security monitoring, and data backups.

Cloud represents the fastest and most efficient way to shift the burden of cybersecurity away from the SMBs. Most software as a service (SaaS) products already benefit from the 24/7 security from reputable hyperscale cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google. who invest heavily in security, with some of the largest and most skilled security teams working for them.

Channel companies can help to deploy these solutions in the most secure way possible, ensuring they are configured properly from the outset and helping SMBs make the most of the security features available to them. In the cloud ‘shared security model’ this could mean SMBs just need to ensure they are managing user accounts and permissions with the rest taken care of by their vendors.

Providing tailored training

Another area where channel companies can add value for customers is cyber security training and awareness – research shows it tops the list of consulting services SMBs want from their technology providers.

Fortunately, channel companies are uniquely positioned at the intersection of their customers' needs and the technology they provide, to offer actionable guidance for a range of different roles and use cases.

Cybersecurity training and awareness can cover a wide range of topics. This includes technical training for IT administrators, general training for employees on recognizing phishing emails and other common threats, and specialized training for leaders on crisis management and cybersecurity risk management.

Alongside this, customers can be trained to securely implement and manage software solutions. Channel companies can leverage the deep insights they have on their customers to signpost, identify, or develop training materials which will work best in their customers’ organisations and working cultures.

Transforming challenges into opportunities

Cybersecurity remains a significant challenge for SMBs striving to enhance their digital agility while adopting new technologies. Although these businesses understand the need for improved security measures, they often lack the time, expertise, and resources to focus on cybersecurity.

Channel companies can bridge this gap by evolving from tech resellers to trusted advisors. By demystifying cybersecurity and making it accessible, they can enable SMBs to take ownership of their security, fostering stronger, more reliable relationships, and enhancing resilience in the digital economy.